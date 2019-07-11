Harrogate directors win big at regional IoD awards

Bosses from three of the district’s most successful firms have triumphed at the Institute of Directors’ Director of the Year Awards for Yorkshire and the North East.

Lesley Wild, chair of Bettys and Taylors Group, received the Judges’ Special Award , and Jacqui Hall, managing director of Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG, won the Large Business award.

There were also two awards for James Cain OBE of Harrogate Water Brands, owner of Harrogate Spring Water, who won both the SME and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) categories.

Mr Cain said: “Care for the environment is in our DNA at Harrogate Water and so the award for CSR makes me particularly proud. Our successful market growth is because of and not despite our commitment to sustainability and community involvement.”

Roger Marsh, who has been chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) since 2013, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winners go forward to the national Director of the Year finals, where they will compete against winners from across the UK.

Jon Geldart, chair of IoD Yorkshire and North East, said: “Exceptional businesses are only so because of the exceptional people who create, drive and sustain them. The Director of the Year Awards celebrates these leaders, often unsung and unrecognised.

“At a time when our country remains fractured by dysfunctional politics and politicians it is heartening that British business displays leadership where politics does not.”