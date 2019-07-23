Harrogate app to help stressed-out Londoners

A Harrogate company has partnered with Good Thinking, the NHS-approved digital mental wellbeing service for the capital, to provide stressed-out Londoners with new ways to look after their mental health.

My Possible Self is a mental health mobile app that uses content clinically proven to reduce stress, anxiety and mild-to-moderate depression within eight weeks.

The partnership with Good Thinking offers a range of tools to improve wellbeing anytime, anywhere for people living and working in London.

The London deal represents the company’s first commissioning by the NHS since the app was launched at the end of 2017. It was listed at the NHS Apps Library in summer 2018.

Dr Richard Graham, consultant psychiatrist and clinical director for Good Thinking, said: “We know that one in four Londoners is going to experience a mental wellbeing problem in their lifetime, and many people are looking for new ways to proactively be mentally well. Our goal at Good Thinking is to find apps that contain the content that will make a difference to your mental health, but also give you a good user experience.

“We think My Possible Self succeeds in both of these areas, and are excited to be bringing My Possible Self to the attention of Londoners, free of charge. We really think it can make a difference.”

My Possible Self is also taking part in the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator programme that aims to speed up the adoption of technology in the capital’s NHS, relieving high pressure on services and empowering patients to manage their health.

Fleur Wilkinson, director of My Possible Self, said: “We are delighted to be working with Good Thinking to provide safe and proactive self-help for Londoners who want better mental health.

“We believe that digital technology has an important role to play in promoting self-management and behavioural change at scale.”

My Possible Self has been adopted by a number of employers in the financial services and media industries to support employee wellbeing. It is also available directly to consumers via the App Store, Google Play store and through their website.

Good Thinking has been commissioned by all 32 London-based NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, a majority of London Borough Local Authorities, and supported by Public Health England, NHS England and the Mayor of London.