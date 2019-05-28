Fine fare awaits Pedalthon cyclists

Cyclists raising money to help end youth homelessness next month will be fuelled by some of Yorkshire’s finest produce, organisers say.

Now in its sixth year, the Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon, on Friday, June 7, is Yorkshire’s largest annual charity bike ride for the business community and last year attracted more than 350 riders.

Organised by Iconic Cycling Events, the ride raises money for LandAid, the property industry charity working to end youth homelessness by bringing empty and derelict properties back into use as affordable homes. To date the ride has raised more than £80,000 for charity.

The food stops along the 30-, 50- and 75-mile routes are a popular feature of the ride and this year’s producers include Yorkshire Tea, the Wensleydale Creamery, Bothams of Whitby, Riverford Organic Farmers, Appleton’s butchers, Yorkshire Provender, Haribo and Wold Top Brewery.

Amy Souter, partner at estate agent Carter Jonas in Harrogate, said: “Our riders love to experience Yorkshire both physically by enjoying Yorkshire’s stunning landscape and by ‘eating the view’ – it’s one of the things that really makes our rides stand out.

“We’re delighted to have the support of so many of Yorkshire’s fantastic producers for our efforts to raise money to help end homelessness. The food on offer is always a cut above the usual cycling fayre and riders from all over the UK come to enjoy it.”

Isabel Sterne of Appleton’s butchers, which has shops in Ripon, Wetherby, Boroughbridge and York, said: “We have people queuing round the block for our pork pies and we’re sure they’ll be equally popular with Pedalthon’s cyclists.

“We are so pleased to be able to support such a great cause and hope our pies help riders power on to the finish line.”

Entry to the Pedalthon is open to both individuals and corporate teams and costs £60 per rider, £300 per team of six or £500 per team of 10, VAT included.

For more information and to register, visit www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk.