Farmers to discuss life after subsidies

Farmers and landowners are being urged to discuss subsidies, land values and rent at a panel debate on the sector’s future to be held at the Great Yorkshire Show next month.

The event, hosted by land and property agent George F White, will examine the impact of the impending Agricultural Bill on subsidies, which currently account for over 60 per cent of farm business profit in Yorkshire.

Simon Britton, partner at George F White, said: “This time last year, we were in a position where we didn’t know what would happen to our farm subsidies; now information on the Agricultural Bill has been released, we know that subsidies are going to diminish in the next seven to nine years.

“Rather than dwell on this, we need to work together, discuss and share knowledge in order to review our businesses and ensure they can survive financial when they time comes.”

Debate attendees are encouraged to ask questions and give opinions on the opportunities available and the steps to take to safeguard the future.

Mr Britton added: “Opportunities are available now and will continue to be available in the future to those that have truly analysed and understand their business; ultimately, we’ll be discussing what your businesses profitability will look like without subsidy and the affect that will have on rent and land value should you waste this period of adjustment to ready your business.”

The event will take place on the George F White Stand (202) at 2pm on Wednesday, July 10.