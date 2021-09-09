Employee rewarded for 25 years’ service at family firm in Masham
Another member of staff has been given a long-service award by Masham employer I’Anson Brothers Ltd after clocking up 25 years at the company.
Steve Kilding started his career with the animal feed firm in the packing team before taking charge of the warehouse. More recently, he has run the pelleting production machines.
Mr Kilding joins a long list of colleagues to hit the quarter-century mark at I’Anson.
I’Ansons chairman Chris I’Anson presented him with the traditional Britannia gold coin to mark his long service, along with managing director Sarah Richardson and sales director Will I’Anson.
Chris I’Anson said: “Steve has been a key member of the team at I’Anson throughout his time with the business, bringing excellent commitment to each of his roles and regularly going the extra mile to ensure that we are able to consistently provide the very best products and service to customers.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Steve over the past quarter of a century and we are very proud to be able to continue recognising the loyal and long-serving team that we have at our family business.”