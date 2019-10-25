Boroughbridge company launches new rebuild division with EU help

An industrial shredder company based in Boroughbridge has introduced a ‘closed loop’ business model by creating a division dedicated to the complete rebuild of its machinery.

UNTHA UK’s new shredder rebuild division will take back unwanted machines and restore them to their original condition.

Managing director Marcus Brew said the pace of change in the waste and recycling sector meant that some clients outgrew their shredding technology after five to 10 years and looked for an upgrade.

“But this shouldn’t render their incumbent equipment redundant,” he said.

“We spend all of our working lives at UNTHA UK helping clients make better use of the country’s resources, to ensure we reduce, reuse and recycle more ‘waste’. Now we’re really practising what we preach by devising a return-to-base scheme that keeps high-value equipment within the supply chain too.”

The launch was made possible by the Product and Process Innovation (PAPI) project, which is delivered by the University of York and part-funded by the EU’s European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.