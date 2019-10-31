Bishop Monkton: three homes for sale in one of Yorkshire’s prettiest villages

Our region is peppered with beautiful villages, but Bishop Monkton must be one of the prettiest.

Situated five miles south of Ripon, the village originally formed a figure seven along Hungate to the north and down Bishop Monkton Beck. Post-war housing has filled in the space enclosed to the west by the Knaresborough Road, making the village more of a triangle, but the older houses, mostly built of limestone and aged brick, remain.

3 Rambler Cottages, Main Street, Bishop Monkton - �425,000 with Beadnall Copley, 01765 698100.

As does the beck, of course, which runs down the middle of St John’s Road and along the side of Boroughbridge Road, bringing fresh running water – and ducks – right through the heart of the village.

It’s not all cottages and pretty bridges, though. There are two churches – St John’s and the Methodist Church – and two pubs, the Lamb and Flag and the Mason’s Arms, which are both free houses.

The village hall provides a venue for all kinds of events and entertainment, and at least five sports are catered for in the village, some of them on the Queen Elizabeth II Field.

Bishop Monkton C of E Primary School (Good, Ofsted 2018), which has more than 100 pupils on the roll, is further evidence that the village is still very much alive.

4 The Old Cornmill, Bishop Monkton - �360,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley, 01765 605151.

Younger children are catered for at the nursery attached to the primary school and Quackers Before and After School Club, while older children can reach schools in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Ripon via daily bus services.

Which all means Bishop Monkton – where the following three homes are all currently for sale – is probably one of our district’s most child-friendly villages too.

Ings Farm is a Grade II listed 17th-century farmhouse which was extended in the 20th century but still has a wealth of character features, including impressive fireplaces, timber windows and exposed beams.

It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor and a large converted attic space above, which could be put to various uses.

On the ground floor, there’s an entrance hall, two reception rooms, kitchen and breakfast room, pantry and garden room.

The house is accessed via a bridge over the beck and to the rear separate access from Ings Lane leads to a large courtyard adjoining the house and outbuildings, which include stables, stores, a studio and large garage.

There are 1.63 acres of gardens, which include lawns and a pond, and an adjacent 1.94-acre paddock is available by separate negotiation.

On the main street, 3 Rambler Cottages is an end-terrace house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, kitchen and study. Outside, there is a garden to three sides with patio, garage and carport, providing plenty of off-street parking.

Last year, planning permission was granted to extend the rear of the property to create a larger family kitchen and to add a further bedroom upstairs.

Finally, 4 The Old Cornmill is part of a superb mill conversion and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study area in the hall, and – sandwiched on the first floor – a kitchen and sitting room. Outside, there is a large lawned garden, seating area, separate garage and gravelled visitor parking area.