100 years in business: Harrogate land agent Lister Haigh celebrates its centenary

One of North Yorkshire’s most well-respected property firms is celebrating its centenary with plans to expand across the region.

Harrogate-based Lister Haigh was founded in 1919 by auctioneer Oswald Michael Lister in the Nidderdale village of Clint and is one of the few firms with expertise across the property industry, bringing together chartered surveyors, land and estate agents, auctioneers and valuers.

John Haigh, who has led the family firm as chairman since it changed its name from Oswald Lister & Haigh in 2002, spoke of the milestone at the Great Yorkshire Show, but also said his eyes were fixed firmly on the future.

“Our job depends on being able to value properly and offer the knowledge and experience that will benefit everyone, from those in the agricultural sector with farms and land to our expanding residential sales market,” he said.

“We have assembled what I believe to be a hugely talented and ambitious team that will enable us to expand on our core areas of Nidderdale, Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Knaresborough to right across the county.

“Understanding clients’ changing needs – whether that is in planning and development or providing advice and consultancy in areas as diverse as residential property, farm payment schemes, compensation claims for new highways, rail links and telecommunications – are all within our skillset and we are all excited about our vision to take Lister Haigh countywide.”

He paid tribute to the Lister Haigh team, which includes Catherine Johnston, Andrew Hardcastle, Vicki Lamb, Giles Chaplin, Paul Johnston and recent residential expert “signings” Tim Waring and Harriet Naish-Bain.

He added: “If I was a football manager approaching the new season, I would be delighted with my whole squad that also includes William Foyle, Marie Harris, Zoe Harrison and Katie Fall; and our fantastic backroom staff that keep us in order.”