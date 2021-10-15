Frazer Theatre reopens doors

On Saturday October 16, the first show back will be the ever-popular Paul Foot who is bringing his brand new show Swan Power to the town.

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said: “It’s hard to express just how pleased and excited the whole team at the Frazer is to be able to welcome audiences back through our doors.

“It’s been a long time coming but our resolve to care for our theatre during the long, dark closure and to ensure that our world-class entertainment came back to the people of Knaresborough never wavered.”

Audiences returning to the Frazer can enjoy the fruits of 18 months of extremely hard work by the theatre’s dedicated group of volunteers.

An extensive series of works has been carried out inside and out of the theatre, with the aims of improving the experience for audiences and securing the future of the theatre for many years to come.

Works carried out range from constructing a new stage, repainting and carpeting the entire auditorium and foyer and resurfacing the road outside, to dozens of smaller touches, such as all new furniture for the foyer and replacing the cushions in all 127 seats.

Mr Pearce added: “We are absolutely delighted with the results of our huge programme of works and are so grateful to every member of the team who worked so very hard in the face of lockdowns and ever-changing restrictions to bring these plans to fruition.

“Our last show before Covid hit was Jollyboat, so it seems only fitting that our first show back is another one of our favourite comedians, Paul Foot.

“Coming back with a top-level act on a nationwide tour is a statement of intent - we may have had to pause, but nothing will stop us bringing our town the very best selection of entertainment across all genres.

“You never know quite what to expect from Paul Foot, but one thing you can rely on is that it will be brilliantly, uniquely, hilariously funny and frankly, I think we’ve all earnt a good laugh!”

Swan Power promises to cover such diverse topics as Nanna on the rack, murdering Santas and Billy Zane’s Valuable Diamond.