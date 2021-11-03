Dramatic society to return to stage

The group is bringing the much-loved play Educating Rita to the stage later this month, at a change of venue to the normal one.

“While the Playhouse building itself is still undergoing renovations, the performances will be held at the Memorial Hall in Pateley Bridge, which will prove to be an excellent alternative venue,” said Tom Barber of the society.

“But we will be performing our first play in an indoor venue for the first time in over 18 months.”

Educating Rita, written by Willy Russell, features just two actors and takes place entirely in the office of a university lecturer.

It explores the relationship between education and life, and the ways that problems follow even when trying to escape them.

“This all-time favourite comedy also deals with the concept of freedom, change, Britain’s class system and the nature of self-development,” added Tom.

“It will feature Carol Bailey as the irrepressible Rita and Jerry Harvey as Frank, with both actors certain to provide an electric performance.”

The play will run from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 November with all tickets costing £9.

Bookings are available now from the Playhouse website www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk