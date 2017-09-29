WIN: Jurassic Kingdom dinosaur exhibition family tickets- coming to Leeds

Jurassic Kingdom is a roar-some new animatronic dinosaur exhibition coming to Leeds and to celebrate we have dino-mite prizes to be won - five family tickets.

This amazing national touring display, which features 30 life-size prehistoric creatures, rocks up at Temple Newsam Park, from October 13 to 29.

Tickets are from £11.50 adults, £10.50 concessions, £9.50 children and £38 for a family ticket, plus standard booking fees.

But today we're giving you the chance to take the family for free. For a chance to win one of five family tickets - each for four people and must include at least one supervising adult, aged 18-plus - enter our free draw.

Deadline is noon on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

Snarling jaws, moving eyes, swaying tails and roaring sound effects will thrill families as the UK’s first ever national outdoor animatronic dino-tour arrives in Leeds.

Highlights include a T-Rex, standing 18m from head to tail, a battle between Deinonychus and Tenontosaurus, plus a 16 metre long Diplodocus s visitors travel back over 65 millions of years at Jurassic Kingdom.

Jurassic Kingdom

Visitors will follow a trail around the site at Temple Newsam Park and encounter the giant dinosaurs as part of a walking tour which lasts around 60 minutes – depending on how fast you run.

The tour has an educational element attached, with an educational worksheet for primary school aged children and a marquee where visitors can watch dinosaur documentaries.

Other activities include an excavation scene where younger children can dig in the sand to unearth a T-Rex fossil, a paid-for VR experience and a range of photo opportunities.

The dinosaurs cover three key periods including the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous period.

Yorkshire-born internationally recognised dinosaur expert Dean Lomax has provided all the latest facts and figures about the extinct creatures.

He said: “We've added new information, based on recent research and statistics, so when families come to visit they can enjoy learning something new and exciting about these dinosaurs."