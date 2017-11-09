Search

Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Clairaudioyant Steve Holbrook is at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate on November 9. Tickets from 01823 666292.
Clairaudioyant Steve Holbrook is at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate on November 9. Tickets from 01823 666292.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 9 to Wednesday, November 15?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Harrogate

music: All of Nothing musical (Small Facex/Mod) at Harrogate Theatre. Until November 11.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Event: Clairaudioyant Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel. 7pm. Tickets from 01823 666292.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Karaoke at Hales bar.

Tai chi: Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Ripon

Event: Book signing with Gervase Phinn at the Little Ripon Bookshop 11.30am-1pm.

Event: Ripon Community Link coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall from 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Murder On The Orient Express 7.30pm. Showing daily until Monday, November 13. Matinee on Monday 2.30pm.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

harrogate

Music: Album Launch Party by local Americana band Steamtown at Starling Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7pm.

Music: The Fabs (Beatles/Cavern bands tribute) at Monteys Rock Cafe, The Ginnel. 7.30pm.

Music: Blind Dead McJones at the Blues Bar.

Music: Blues, jazz and pop from Becky Bowe & band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: The Big Charity Quiz for Saint Michael’s Hospice at The Knox, Bilton Lane.

Boston Spa

Event: Tom Foolery gin week begins. All money raised to Martin House.

Ripon

Event: Local heritage fair at Ripon Library between 11am-2pm. Free to attend. Contact Claire Thompson on 01609 534543 for more information.

Event: The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Dr Fred Stevenson - ‘Recent developments in Astronomy’. www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema, Thirsk - Bladerunner 2049. 7.30pm also showing nightly November 12 to November 16.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Harrogate

Exhibition: New Tony Brummell Smith exhibition, The Gallery, Granby Road. 2-6pm daily, Until November 26.

Event: Coffee Morning for Bloodwise Harrogate & District Fundraising Group at St John’s Chuch, Bilton.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am supporting veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress.

Concert: Harrogate Theatre Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street, Starbeck 7.30pm. £8, children free (pay at the door) www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Knaresborough

Event: Book signing with Gervase Phinn at Castlegate Books, Market Place. 11.30am-1pm.

Film: Film at the Frazer Theatre with Despicable 3 + Star Wars: The Force Awakens. 1.30pm & 6.30pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - 9Bar rock covers. 9pm.

Darley

Event: Darley Memorial Hall 70th Anniversary Week including Launch of new heritage book + exhibition. 11.30am.

Ripley

Music: The John Verity Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Ripon

Music: Acclaimed acoustic blues & Americana from Red Dirt Skinners at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. 7.30pm. Tickets from wegottickets.com

Boston Spa

Music: No Jazz in the Spa at the village hall.

Wetherby

Fair: Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Event: Children’s Society coffee morning at Wetherby Town Hall from 9am.

Thirsk

Event: Thirsk film charity event at Ritz Cinema showing Run Forever (Doors open 7pm).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Harrogate

Music: Bluephunk (3pm) and Howlin’ Mat (9pm) at the Blues Bar.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: United in Music featuring Tewit Youth Band, The Harrogate Band and more at the Royal Hall. 7pm.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society with Pelleas Ensemble at Ripon Cathedral.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Music: Hales bar - country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade & Rob.

Event: ‘Harrogate’s inns and hotels’ talk by Malcolm Neesam at the Granby Care Home, Granby Road 7.30pm. £7 or £5 for members of Harrogate Civic Society.

Knaresborough

Event: Knaresborough Art Society, oil painting demonstration by artist David Starley at United Reformed Church Hall 7-9pm. Visitors welcome £5 knaresboroughartsociety.org.uk

Darley

Event: Afternoon tea for senior citizens at Darley Memorial Hall 2.30–4.30pm to celebrate 70th anniversary of the hall.

Boston Spa

Quiz: Win’a’gin quiz night at Tom Foolery, High Street 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Harrogate

Event: Bubbles & Baubles event at Sasso restaurant, Princes Square. 6pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Darley

Event: Indoor bowls for all, Darley Memorial Hall, 2-9pm hosted by Darley Indoor Bowls Club.