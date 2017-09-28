Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 28 to Wednesday, October 4?
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Harrogate
theatre: Rita, Sue and Bob Too at Harrogate Theatre. Until Saturday.
Event: Macmillan Afternoon Tea 2–4pm at Belmont House Care Home, High Street, Starbeck.
Art: In My Grandmothers Footsteps - Paintings by Katharine Holmes at Mercer Gallery. Until January 14.
music: The Memphis Cruisers at the Blues Bar.
music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.
karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.
Knaresborough
Exhibition: Exhibition by artist Peter Robson at Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard.
open evening: Medusa Gothic Morris open evening at Park Grove Methodist Church, Knaresborough. For more details contact Sally 01423 868753.
Ripley
Exhibition: New Paintings by Laura Wallace at Chantry House gallery. Until October 1.
Ripon
Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.
Wetherby
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Dunkirk 2.30pm.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Harrogate
theatre: Buglight presents Marching On Embers at Harrogate Theatre. Until Saturday.
Music: The Marauders at the Blues Bar.
Music: Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Music: Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.
Event: Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning 10am-noon at Folk2folk, Albert Street, Harrogate.
Event: Fundraising MacMillan cancer Support coffee morning at The Granby Care Home, Granby Road, Harrogate.
Music: Soulful at St Roberts Club, Robert Street 8pm-midnight. Free entry.
Event: The gift and fashion fair at the Great Yorkshire Showground 9.30am-5.30pm.
ripley
film: Cinema Night at Ripley Town Hall.
Wetherby
event: Motown Disco at The Engine Shed. 7.30pm-1am.
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Kingsman: The Golden Circle 7.30pm nightly until Monday.
Event: An Evening with Eddie Gray at 7.30pm at Wetherby Sports Association, Lodge Lane, Wetherby Ings. Tickets available from St James Parish Office and WSA.
Ripon
Lecture: The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Gillian Hovell B ‘The World of Cicero’. www.wakemanlectures.co.uk
Dance: Highside Folk Dance Club meet at Littlethorpe Village Hall 8pm, for an evening of dancing led by Janet Barclay.
Thirsk
Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Gods Own Country. 7.30pm nightly until Thursday, October 5.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Harrogate
Event: Harrogate Decorative & Fine Arts Group’s Golden Jubileee Lecture with critic Andrew Graham Dixon at Royal Hall.
Event: The gift and fashion fair at the Great Yorkshire Showground 9.30am-5.30pm.
music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.
music: Rob Reynolds at The Den.
Event: Bilton WMC - Billy Pearce - admission by ticket only available from the club.
Event: Stray Ladies WI fund raising day, supporting The Harrogate Hub, at the Wesley Chapel. Coffee and refreshments.
Knaresborough
ART: Far From The Shire exhibition by John Cockshaw at Art in the Mill.
Concert: Knaresborough Guild of the RNLI presents Harrogate Male Voice Choir at Gracious St Methodist Church, Knaresborough 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from Anita 01423 865991 or on the door.
Festival: The Cross Keys, Cheapside end of season music festival and barbecue from noon.
Autumn celebration: Renaissance Knaresborough presents Northern Songbirds + hot and cold food. 7pm-10pm.
north stainley
theatre: Two One Act P;ays by RM James and Charles Dickens at the village hall. 7.30pm
Boston Spa
Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Chicago Teddy Bears Society Jazz Band at the village hall.
Ulleskelf
Event: Coffee, cake, cards and crafts 11am-3pm at Ulleskelf Village Hal. Donations going to Macmillan Cancer Support.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1
Harrogate
Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Kudos (3pm) and Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).
Music: Acoustic session at The Regency.
Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.
Ripon
Event: Grewelthorpe 13K Multi-Terrain Race. Starts 11am at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 2
Harrogate
Festival: Launch of Harrogate Comedy Festival at Harrogate Theatre. Including Comedian Of the Year Contest Heat 1 at Harrogate Theatre.
. Until October 14.
Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
Concert: Lunchtime recital. Clare Hammond (piano) - Haydn, Schubert, Bartok and Scriabin. Wesley Centre, Oxford Street 1pm.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3
Harrogate
Festival: Harrogate Comedy Festival including Comedian Of the Year Contest Heat 2 at Harrogate Theatre.
Music: Acoustic music session at Blues Bar.
Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm.
Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade & Rob.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4
Harrogate
festival: Harrogate Comedy Festival including Shappi Khorsandi at at Harrogate Theatre.
Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground at Retro bar.
Club: Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club at Brackenfield School Hall. 7.45-10pm.
KnaresboroUgh
poetry: More Poetry Please at Art in the Mill. 7.30pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wetherby News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.