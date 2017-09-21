Search

Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Olivier award-winning play The Weir at Harrogate Theatre. Until Saturday, September 23.
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 21 to Wednesday, September 27?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Harrogate

theatre: Olivier award-winning play The Weir at Harrogate Theatre. Until Saturday.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

Exhibition: Paintings & Drawings by Paul Reid at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogae. Until September 23.

music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Tai chi: New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Concert: Music at the Manhattan features Steve Hubble at the Manhattan Club 8pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors. Free parking.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: Exhibition by artist Peter Robson at Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard.

Ripley

Exhibition: New Paintings by Laura Wallace at Chantry House gallery. Until October 1.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Harrogate

Music: Pepper Jam at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Singer Holly Webber at The Ivory, The Ginnel. Plus DJ Tony Walker. 9pm.

Ripley

show: Badapple Theatre Group presents Salsa Verde comedy with dance at Ripley Town Hall.

Ripon:

Festival: StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival at Newby Hall with live music, famous DJs, glamping and more at Newby Hall. Until September 24.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Harrogate

Event: Chris Bramhall’s Metal Thunder 4 for Childhood Brain Tumour Research including Asomvel, Croak Ditch, FWF, The Omega Era and more at Bilton WMC.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Hayley Gaftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Starbeck Methodist Church refreshments 10am-4pm at Wesley Chapel Oxford Street. Also cakes, preserves and book stalls.

Knaresborough

Music: Martin Turner of Wishbone Ash plays Argus and more at Frazer Theatre. 7pm.

Fewston

Event:Lunches, teas and full refreshments for Saint Michael’s Hospice and Motor Neurone Disease at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm. Also Sunday.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Shades of Jazz (ex-Jazz Allsorts) at the village hall.

Wetherby

Festival: Mint Festival with top dance DJs at Stockeld Park.

Fair: Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Ripon

Event: Christmas Flower Demonstration at Bishop Monkton Village hall 2–4pm. In loving memory of Linda Warrington. All in aid of Marie Curie. £7 per ticket from Bean Emporium Boroughbridge, Realitea, Ripon.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Harrogate

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Stax (3pm), The Doubtful Bottle (6pm) and Serious Sam Barrett (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Club: The Friends of Harrogate and District Museums meeting at 2.30pm at the Old Swan Hotel ‘The Essence of a Georgian Gentleman’.

fair: Wedding Fair at St George Hotel, Harrogate noon-4pm. Free entry.

Knaresborough

event: Making Light – Life of Bind Jack at Frazer Theatre. 7.30pm.

Wetherby

Music: Lofthouse 2000 Band at the Riverside Bandstand between 2.30-4.30pm.

lotherton

Music: Young Artists Recitals at Lotherton Hall at 2pm. Dinara Klinton - piano solo.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

HARROGATE

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society screening of The Second Mother (Brazil, 2015) at Ashville College, Green Lane, 7.45pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

HARROGATE

Theatre: Classic modern play Rita, Sue and Bob Too at Harrogate Theatre. Until September 30.

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade & Rob with weekly special country guests.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

HARROGATE

Event: Tartufo Italian tuffle night with chef Stefano at Sasso restaurant. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Club: Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club - every Wednesday at Brackenfield School Hall, Duchy Road. 7.45-10pm.

York

Event: Harrogate blues-reggae band Slack Habits at Music Marquee, Parliament Street. 5pm.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Event: Macmillan Afternoon Tea on Thursday, September 28 2–4pm at Belmont House Care Home, High Street, Starbeck.

Wetherby

Event: An Evening with Eddie Gray at 7.30pm on Friday, September 29 at Wetherby Sports Association, Lodge Lane, Wetherby Ings. Tickets Adults £15; Under 18’s £7,50 includes steak pie supper. Tickets available from St James Parish Office and WSA.

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on Thursday, September 28 10am-noon.

Knaresborough

open evening: Medusa Gothic Morris open evening on Thursday, September 28 at Park Grove Methodist Church, Knaresborough. For more details contact Sally on 01423 868753.

Concert: Knaresborough Guild of the RNLI presents Harrogate Male Voice Choir at Gracious St Methodist Church, Knaresborough on Saturday, September 30 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from Anita 01423 865991 or on the door.