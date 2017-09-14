Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 14 to Wednesday, September 20?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Harrogate

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

Exhibition: Paintings & Drawings by Paul Reid at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogae. Until September 23.

talk: Dinner and Talk with garden designer Matthew Wilson at West Park Hotel. 7pm.

music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Knaresborough

event: Blind Jacks Pub’s Farewell Beer Fest. Noon-11pm. Until Sunday.

exhibition: Exhibition by artist Peter Robson at Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard.

RIPON

Walk: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Harrogate

Music: The Omega Era + PIPS at Monteys Rock Cafe, The Ginnel.

music: The Lewis Hamilton Band at the Blues Bar.

music: Reggae night with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Show: Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground 9.30am-5.30pm.

Wetherby

event: Oscars-themed 5th Birthday Party of The Engine Shed + DJs. 7.30pm.

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Victoria and Abdul Friday, Saturday, Sunday 7.30pm. Monday 2.30 and 7.30pm. Tuesday 7.30pm. Wednesday 4pm. Thursday 2.30 and 4.45pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 7.30pm. On until Thursday, September 21. Matinees Saturday and Sunday 2.30pm.

Ripon

Event: Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe. Coffee, cake and speaker Susan Sykes 9.15–11am.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Harrogate

music: BBC Pitch Battle winner Becky Bowe sings at Harrogate Memory Walk, Valley Gardens. 2pm.

music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton (Kasiuss) at The Den, Cambridge Street.

BOOK FAIR: Observer’s Pocket Series Collectors’ Society 10am-12.30pm at Woodlands Methodist Church Hall, Wetherby Road. Free entry. Tel 07445 377250 for more details.

Event: Bilton WMC - Ladies Night - admission by ticket only available from the Club.

Show: Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground 9.30am-5.30pm.

Ripley

music: Carole King’s Tapestry by Nicki Dee at Ripley Town Hall.

Food & Drink: The Gin Rocks Festival at Ripley Castle.

Exhibition: New Paintings by Laura Wallace at Chantry House gallery. Until October 1.

Boston Spa

music: Jazz in the Spa presents the Eugene Farrar Band at the village hall.

Wetherby

Exhibition: Art exhibition by local artists and photographers including Clare Dean. Wetherby Town Hall 10am-3.30pm.

Fair: Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Barwick

Event: Barwick Beer Festival at Barwick Village Hall from noon to around 7pm (or until the beer runs out). Three live bands, 20 barrels of Yorkshire ale, award-winning Wilsons Pies (and peas).

COPT HEWICK

EVENT: Jennyruth Workshops Autumn Fayre, Copt Hewick Village Hall, 1-4pm.

baldersby

sale: Annual bumper book sale at St James Church, Baldersby 10am-5pm. Huge numbers of books - donations to church upkeep. Also Sunday.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Harrogate

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

music: Paul Young & Los Pacaminos at The Ivory, The Ginnel. 7pm.

music: Three live acts at the Blues Bar including James The Fang (3pm), tbc (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).

music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Show: Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground 9.30am-4.30pm.

Wetherby

Music: Hade Edge Band at the Riverside Bandstand between 2.30-4.30pm.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Harrogate

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade & Rob with weekly special country guests.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

music: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Club: Harrogate & District Family History Society meeting 7.30pm St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. Speaker, David Scrimgeour ‘West Riding Pauper Lunatic Asylum’. Visitors welcome, cost £1.

Knaresborough

Open Evening: Knaresborough Art Society invites anyone interested in painting to come along and watch or join us painting at United Reformed Church Hall, Windsor Lane 7-9pm. Free entry. More details Tel 01423 863927.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Harrogate

event: Poems, Prose & Pints monthly open mic + guest writer Joe Williams at North Bar. Upstairs. 7.30pm.

music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Club: Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club - every Wednesday at Brackenfield School Hall, Duchy Road. 7.45-10pm.

Knaresborough

BINGO: Bingo at The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place 7-8.15pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.