Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Ripon Horticultural Show in the Wakeman Bar at Ripon Racecourse on Sunday, September 10 noon-4pm. Free admission.
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 7 to Wednesday, September 13?

THURSDAY

Harrogate

Exhibition: Paintings and drawings by Paul Reid at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogae. Until September 23.

Music: The Sharon Colgan Band at the Blues Bar.

MMusic: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8pm to 10.30pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

Open day: The Old Magnesia Well Pump Room, Valley Gardens will be open 10am-3.30pm until Sunday, September 10. Entrance is free.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: Exhibition by artist Peter Robson at Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard.

FRIDAY

Harrogate

Exhibition: Yorkshire artists at Silson Contempoary Art Galler6y. 10.30am-4pm. Also Saturday & Sunday.

Music: Classic rock/pop with MFOR at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8.30pm.

Music: Travelling guitar player Reinus Young at Starling Beer & Coffee House. 8pm.

Music: Crosscut Saw at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with Marc & Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Boston Spa

Concert: Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church 8 1pm. Admission £5. Light lunches from noon.

Ripon

Music: Mechanic’s Music Club starting at Kirkby Malzeards Mechanic’s Institute Village Hall at 8pm. Bar open 7.30pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema, Thirsk - Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. 7.30pm. Daily until September 14.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Dirty Dancing 30th anniversary 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

Harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Pinewoods Conservation Group Open Day noon-3pm on the recreation area between Harlow Moor Road and Crag Lane.

Open Day: Heritage Open Day at the Harrogate Club with guided tours at 11am and 3pm. Reservations required Tel 01423 502344.

Reunion: The Annual SASRA Reunion at Mowbray Community Church, Westmoreland Street commencing at 7.30pm. Admission free.

Event: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Real Ale & Food Festival 10am–6pm. Normal garden admission. Also on tomorrow, Sunday.

Ripley

FAIR: Antiques Fair at Ripley Town Hall 9.30am-4pm. Also on Sunday, September 10.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Mike Lovell’s Six in a Bar at the village hall.

Little Ribston

Show: Little Ribston Show at Little Ribston Village Hall, 2-4pm.

WETHERBY

Fair: Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Limehouse Golem Saturday to Thursday 7.30pm. Monday and Thursday 2.30pm.

Ripon

Event: Ripon Festivals present their seventh annual Ripon By The Sea at the Ripon Spa Park commencing at 11am. Free entry.

Masham

SHOW: Mashamshire Annual Show in Masham Town Hall from 1.30pm.

SUNDAY

Harrogate

Music: Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Petty Heartbreakers (3pm), Shatner (6pm) and Not The House Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Pateley Bridge

Open day: Open day at Colbeck House (Vale of Nidd Masonic Hall). 11.30am-2.30pm. Part of Heritage Open Days.

Wetherby

Music: Huddersfield Wind Band at the Riverside Bandstand between 2.30-4.30pm.

Open day: 2017 national Heritage Open Days - the following churches will be welcoming visitors - St Joseph and St James, Follifoot, All Saints’ Church, Kirk Deighton (Grade I listed) Bell-ringing chamber open. All Saints’ Church, Spofforth (Grade II listed) Registers held in church on view.

Ripon

MONDAY

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society’s - ‘The Olive Tree’ (Spain, 2016). Ashville College 7.45pm, preceded by a social at 7pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

Ripon

Club: Ripon Centre WI’s meeting 2pm, Alma House Talk by Ann Cherry ‘Behind the scenes at Harrogate Theatre’. Admission £3.

Yoga: Yoga classes in Sinderby Village Hall, near Ripon from 7.15-8.45pm. Contact Mrs Williams on 01609 760218.

TUESDAY

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade & Rob with weekly special country guests.

WEDNESDAY

harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Comedy: Sitting Room Comedy Club at 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue (doors 7.30pm)​. Tickets £10 (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and The Manhattan Club.

Dance: Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club meet at Brackenfield School Hall, Duchy Road. 7.45-10pm. Beginners always welcome.