Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 19?

Thursday, July 13

Harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Harrogate International Festivals presents Harrogate Music Festival. Various events. Until July 29.

The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2pm-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Knaresborough

Knaresborough Comedy Festival at Frazer Theatre including today – Dave Johns & Matt Forde. 8pm. Until July 15.

Ripon

Unfortunately Ripon Community Link will have to cancel their regular coffee morning in the town hall. The next coffee morning will be on Thursday, September 14.

Friday, July 14

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Hot Sauce - local band.

Whispering Bob Harris presents Xander & The Peace Pirates, Eric Brace & Peter Cooper + Wildwood Kin at Warehouse Recording Co. 7pm.

Halfhand Hoodoo at the Blues Bar.

Band night with Marc & Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Knaresborough Comedy Festival at Frazer Theatre including today – Rob Rouse & John Robertson. 8pm. Until July 15.

Ripon

Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe 9.15-11am. Coffee, cake and speaker - Frances Taylor.

Friends of Roman Aldborough talk at 7.30pm in Aldborough Village Hall on ‘John Clayton, the man who saved Hadrian’s Wall’. www.romanaldborough.co.uk

Boston Spa

Lunchtime Concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church at 1 pm. Light lunches served from noon. Emma James, will sing songs that we all love. Admission £5.

Boston Spa Big Weekend Festival. Keep a look out for our fantastic scarecrow trail. Various events and venues.

Masham

Dales Inspiration art exhibition returns to Masham Town Hall 10am-4pm. Until Sunday, July 23.

Saturday, July 15

Harrogate

The Art of Ancient Egypt and How To Do It demonstration at Royal Pump Room Museum. 1-4pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Scott Wainwright - Blues and Yorkshire hip hop 9pm.

Knaresborough WMC - Robbie Jay, personality vocal entertainer.

Knaresborough Comedy Festival at Frazer Theatre including today – Tom Taylor’s The Flannel Show with Jo Caulfield. 2pm. Plus Simon Munnery & Matt Richardson. 8pm.

Clifford

Elysian Singers fundraising concert in St Luke’s Church, Clifford starting at 7.30pm. Admission £10 includes wine and refreshments.

Wetherby

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn 01937 582803.

Free Drone flying experience event at Stockheld Park. To book your place call 07960 313461.

Back to the 80s disco night at The Engine Shed 7.30pm-1am. £5 on the door.

Boston Spa

Boston Spa Big Weekend Festival. Keep a look out for our fantastic scarecrow trail. Various events and venues.

Jazz in the Spa presents Manhattan Sound Big Band at the village hall.

Ulleskelf

Ulleskelf Methodist Chapel Strawberry Garden Party at Ulleskelf Methodist Chapel, Church Fenton Lane. 2-4pm. Admission £2.

Masham

Bespoke artisan craft fair, with selected crafters from around the North East at Masham Town Hall 9am-4pm. Free admission.

Sunday, July 16

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Kamus String Quartet at St Wilfird’s Church, Duchy Road. 7.30pm.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Courtyards (3pm), tbc (6pm) and Karl Culley (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day 10am-3.30pm. Valley Gardens. Entrance is free.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Tewit Youth Band.

Pateley Bridge

Joe Longster Bandstand summer series of concerts in the Recreation Ground - Nidderdale Community Orchestra.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Teenage Kicks disco with David Crane 4pm.

Ripon

Planets in the Park in Ripon’s beautiful Spa Gardens from 10am-3pm. A day of space exploration. £3 per child payable on the gate and their accompanying adults are free.

Boston Spa

Boston Spa Big Weekend Festival and Open Gardens.

Masham

Bespoke artisan craft fair, with selected crafters from around the North East at Masham Town Hall 9.30am-4pm. Free admission.

West Tanfield

Charity Baroque musical performance in The Bruce Arms, Main Street at 6pm.

Monday, July 17

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, July 18

Harrogate

Harrogate and District Family History Society 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. Speaker - Keith Barber and his topic is a “Trip down Memory Lane”. Visitors welcome £1.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Wednesday, July 19

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Darley

La La Land on the big screen in Darley at 7.30pm. Admission £4 adults (£2 for children) pay at the door from 6.45pm. boxoffice@darleymemorialhall.com or tel 01423 780970.