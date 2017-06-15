Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 15 to Wednesday, June 21?

Thursday, June 15

Harrogate

School Printmaking at the Royal Pump Room Museum. 10am-4pm. Until June 16.

Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Roberts Street. Open to all performers and non-performers. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Pete Shaw at the Manhattan Club, 8pm. Admission £6 but is free to new visitors. Free parking.

Reflections, Josh Woodrow retrospective at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until June 17.

Boston Spa

Catherine Rayner exhibition at The Barefoot Gallery. Until July 5.

Friday, June 16

Harrogate

Hoodoo at the Blues Bar.

Reggae night with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Bilton WMC - What the Funk, party band.

Big Girls Don’t Cry - featuring the Eastcoast Boys at the Royal Hall, 7.30pm. Visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Call the Midwife Charity night. Fancy dress and disco, 7.30pm.

Soul Junction at The Mitre cellar bar with DJs John Lee, Ian Smith and Mike Lowcock playing soul, Northern Soul, r’nb and funk. 8pm-midnight.

Ripon

Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe, 9.15-11am. Coffee and cake. Speaker Gloria Sturdy.

Green hammerton

The Sound of Cinema III with Collavoce Choir at the Chapel of St Thomas, Green Hammerton 7.30pm. Tickets £10/£8.

Saturday, June 17

Harrogate

Swing to Victory 1940s Dance Night at St Wilfred’s Hall, Duchy Road, 7.30-11pm. Tickets £12.50 on the door.

Bilton WMC - Detroit, Soul Motown trio.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den.

Celebrating Generations - free event to celebrate Harrogate through the generations at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre, noon-3pm.

Knaresborough

Hidden Gardens of the Waterside in aid of Horticap. Open to public noon-4.30pm. Adults £4. Children free. Also Sunday.

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Steph Baker, 9pm.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Amnesty Group Book Sale at the URC Church Hall, Knaresborough, 10am-2pm.

Birstwith

Magic Tree Nursery, Belmont Grosvenor School, Swarcliffe Hall 10th birthday party, 10.30am-12.30pm. Free event for fives and under - come and meet Peppa Pig, Marshall from Paw Patrol, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Thorner

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Fox. 8pm.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Mart Rodger Manchester Jazz at the village hall.

Wetherby

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Sunday, June 18

Harrogate

Friends Of Valley Gardens annual 1940s Day in Valley Gardens, 10.30am-5pm.

danSing for Shine 2017 at Harrogate Theatre, 7pm. Legends of comedy, Cannon and Ball, are to headline the evening of entertainment to benefit people with disability. Tickets available from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01423 502116.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Bilton WMC - Gary Middleton, live in the lounge, 2-4pm.

Guided 50-minute tours inside the historic secrets of The Club, 36 Victoria Avenue. 11am, 2pm, 3pm. Book at 01423 502344.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Travis Reilly Band (3pm), Two Tone Rust (6pm) and Rodina (9pm).

Martin Rose weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr Father’s Day orienteering challenge.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Teenage Kicks disco with David Crane - Punk and Mod.

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at So! Bar. 7pm.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Stannington Brass Band.

Pateley Bridge

Joe Longster Bandstand summer series of concert in the Recreation Ground - Ade Payne.

Long Marston

Long Marston open gardens, 11am-5pm. £5 a ticket for all 12 gardens with a map and garden description. Children free. Angram Road and Tockwith Road.

Monday, June 19

Harrogate

Rafi’s Spicebox at Timberlake’s - Pop-up Dining experience, 7pm.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, June 20

Harrogate

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Weekly. More information from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Royal Hall open day between 10am and 4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting at 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. Visitors are welcome, cost £1.

Ripon

The St Charles Singers from Chicago, USA concert in Ripon Cathedral at 7.30pm.

Wednesday, June 21

Harrogate

Golem at Harrogate Theatre. Spectacular award-winning adventure tale with action, acting, music and animation. Runs until Saturday.

Harrogate Phoenix Players launch/introduction night for their next production ‘Made in Dagenham’ at St Joseph’s Church Hall, 281 Skipton Road.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meeting at High Cleugh at 9.30am. Eight mile walk on the Crimple Valley Trail via Spofforth. Contact the leader on 01765 606650 or 07704 643500) first to find out the nature of the walk.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

St John Fisher music department concert at Harrogate Theatre on June 29.

Boston Spa

Boston Spa Methodist Church - Showtunes singalong - 4 Shades Entente on Friday, June 23. Further details at bostonspamethodistchurch.org.uk.

Kirkby Overblow

Kirkby Overblow Summer Arts Festival. Wednesday, June 21 until Sunday, July 2.