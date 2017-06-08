Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 14?

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Harrogate

Reflections, Joash Woodrow retrospective at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until June 17.

The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Harrogate Operatic Players present Betty Blue Eyes. Harrogate Theatre, until June 10.

School printmaking at Royal Pump Room Museum. 10am-4pm. Until June 16.

Junk Sculpture at the Royal Pump Room Museum. 1.30-3.30pm. Until June 15.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr hosts an outdoor exhibition throughout June charting fifty years since Gardeners’ World first broadcast. Normal garden admission applies.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning, 10am-noon at Ripon Town Hall.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Harrogate

Railway Poster Art history event at the Royal Pump Room Museum, 2-3pm.

World Gin Day event at West Park Hotel.

The Swaps at the Blues Bar.

Band night with Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Bilton Northern Soul Club is hosting a special Detroit A GO GO preview night at Bilton WMC, Skipton Road, 7.30pm-1am. £5. Great soul venue with sprung wooden dancefloor.

Knaresborough

Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.

Boston Spa

Lunchtime Concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 1pm. Concert admission £5. Light lunches served from noon. James Gaughan - baritone and David Hammond, piano - ‘A journey through English song’.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Harrogate

Spring into Summer exhibition at Silson Contemporary gallery, Harlow Oval. 10.30am-5pm. Also Sunday.

Girlguiding Bilton and Coppice District fundraising coffee morning. St John’s Church Hall, Bilton. 10am-noon.

Back to the 80s disco at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Duchy Road, in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Tickets from Anita on 07760157046 or Martine on 07986582284.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Bilton WMC - MG Band, local ska/reggae band.

Acoustic night with keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval open weekend to coincide with North Yorkshire Open Studios, 10.30am-5pm.

Harlow Hill Allotment Association open day, 10am-1pm. Entrance on Beckwith Avenue. Plant sale, cakes, children’s activities. Come and have a look around the site.

Knaresborough

The Sounds of Simon - A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel at Frazer Theatre. 7.30pm.

Bed Fest presents three stages of free live music at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre. Noon until midnight.

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at the Old Royal Oak. 2pm.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents New Orleans Heat at the village hall.

Catherine Rayner exhibition at The Barefoot Gallery. Until July 5.

WETHERBY

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Kirkby Overblow

Charity evening raising money for Cancer Research at The Stables Bar and Restaurant. Singers, magician, raffles and games.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Harrogate

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Vintage (3pm), Ten Sheds (6pm) and Hell Fire Jack (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts acoustic session at The Regency.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval open weekend to coincide with North Yorkshire Open Studios 10.30am-5pm.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Elland Silver Band.

Pateley Bridge

Joe Longster Bandstand summer series of concert in the Recreation Ground - West Yorkshire Brass.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh at 9.30am. Nine mile walk following the Nidderdale Ways. Contact the leaders (call 01423 326182) first to find out the nature of the walk.

Bramham

Open gardens and plant sale event. Several gardens are opening up to allow visitors to look around. The plant sale starts at 11am. £3. Maps available at the Pavilion.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Ripon Centre WI meeting 2pm in Alma House. Talk by Michael Darwin ‘My Life As An Auctioneer’. Admission £3.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

harrogate

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info at suelynch443@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Sitting Room Comedy. 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue (7.30pm)​. T​ickets £10 in advance (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and The Manhattan Club.

Harrogate Phoenix Players launch/introduction night for their next production ‘Made in Dagenham’ at St Joseph’s Church Hall, 281 Skipton Road.

Boston Spa

‘Illustrated presentation on genealogy’ by Elaine Harvey Perry in the Epworth Room, Boston Spa Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

