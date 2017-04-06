Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 12?

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Harrogate

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Evening Fellowship at St Peter’s Church in the Brostoff Hall at 7.30pm on Islamic Art and Architecture of Medieval Spain – Simon Tomson.

Launch of exhibition Other Worldy – The Paintings of Paul Reid and Nicholas Jolly at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road. Until April 29.

Modern Masters exhibition including Picasso, Matisse, Dali and new work by Dudley Edwards and John Middleton at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount. 2pm. Until April 22.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery. Until June 4.

The Sharon Colgan Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Robert Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month, 8-10.30pm.

Ripon

Vacation Chamber Orchestra perform world premiere by Richard Shepherd at Sharow Church. 7.30pm.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Easter events Golden egg hunt and Cadbury Egg Hunt (£2) until April 23. Normal admission charges apply.

Masham

Masham Players’ production of Brassed Off at Masham Town Hall until April 7. Tickets £7 from Masham Community Office on 01765 680200.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Harrogate

Live rock music with Kasiuss at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Swampgrass at the Blues Bar.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Soulful returns to St Robert’s Club. Vinyl soul and funk night, 8pm-midnight. Free entry.

Knaresborough

The Friends of Aspin Pond quiz night at Knaresborough Cricket Club, Aspin Lane. 7.30pm for 8pm. Tickets £6 from Pauline (01423 863188) or Wild Orchid (01423 861232).

The Frazer Theatre comedy club, 8pm (doors 7.30pm). Visit www.frazertheatre.co.uk.

Wetherby

Music for Nepal at Wetherby Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Wetherby Silver Band, Gaudette, Methodist Music Group. Tickets £7.50 (children free). Pay on door.

Boston Spa

Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church at 1pm. Light lunches served from noon. Concert admission is £5. Violinist, Charlotte Rowan, will make a return visit accompanied on the piano by Charlotte Stevenson.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Harrogate

Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street supporting Muscular Dystrophy UK. 10.15-11.30am.

The Harrogate Band in concert, 7.30pm at Starbeck Methodist Church. Pay at the door. Visit www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk.

Millinery workshop – Make A Fascinator at Royal Pump Room. 10am-3pm.

Harrogate Mayor’s Magical Spring Ball at Old Swan Hotel with live and silent auction.

Warehouse barbecue and live music at Warehouse Recording Co, Wetherby Road. 7-11.30pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Come Dance The Night Away to 60s and 70s music for 2017 RMBI Festival at the Masonic Hall. 7pm-midnight.

Ripley

Sarah Collins and Keep The Faith at Ripley Town Hall.

Ripon

Food, Home and Garden Show at Ripon Cathedral. 10am-4.30pm.

Fisher Singers and Vocalis and soloist Sarah Helsby Hughes perform Mozart’s Mass in C Minor at Holy Trinity Church. Tickets on the door. Visit www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Savannah Jazz Band at the village hall.

Knaresborough

Knaresborough Choral Society performing Brian Hoare’s ‘New creation’, 7.30pm King James’s School. Tickets on the door. Visit www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com.

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Acoustic Trickery with Dave DB and Martin Rose.

Wetherby

Wetherby Choral Society - Claudio Monteverdi ‘Vespers’, 7.30pm at St James’ Parish Church.

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Scholes

Scholes in Bloom coffee morning at Scholes Village Hall, 10am-2pm. £1.50, children free.

Masham

Masham Town Hall craft and antique fair. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Harrogate

West Park URC service of readings and music at 10.30am on Palm Sunday.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Pistol Pete Wearn (3pm), Charlie Smythe (6pm) and Fighting Carvans (9pm).

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Knaresborough

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at So! Bar. 7pm.

Wetherby

Churches Together film and discussion - I Daniel Blake (certificate 15) 2.30pm, (Palm Sunday), in Wetherby Methodist Church.

Masham

Masham Town Hall craft and antique fair. Free admission.

Norwood

Norwood Social Hall (B6451) table-top sale and home-made refreshments, 10am-4pm.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Harrogate

The Nail play at St Peter’s Church by St Peter’s Players. 7pm each night, part one performed tonight, followed by parts two and three on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12. On Good Friday, the whole play will run from noon. Each performance is followed by evening prayers.

Ripon

Ripon Centre WI, Alma House 2pm. £3. Enjoy a talk by Robert Bolton on ‘The Story Of Diamonds’.

Ripon Workhouse Museum, Allhallowgate Easter activities, Monday to Friday over the two week holiday between 11am-4pm. Activities are free but museum entry prices apply. Visit www.riponmuseums.co.uk.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Harrogate

BUPA Southlands Care Home, 9 Ripon Road, Easter egg hunt 2-4pm, weather permitting, with prizes. Afternoon refreshment and Emily, singing and playing the piano.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More information from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

knaresborough

Knaresborough Art Society welcomes pastel artist Cath Inglis to give a painting demonstration at the United Reformed Church Hall, Knaresborough from 7pm to 9pm. Visitors welcome, £5. For more information, call 01423 863927.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Harrogate

Sitting Room Comedy - 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue. T​ickets £10 in advance (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and The Manhattan Club.

Holly Rose Webber at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Wetherby

Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. This week’s topic is Holderness Coast. For further information, call 07741 294262.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Royal Hall open day on Thursday, April 13, 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.