Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, March 30 to Wednesday, April 5?

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Harrogate

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Modern Masters exhibition including Picasso, Matisse, Dali and new work by Dudley Edwards and John Middleton at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount. 2pm. Until April 22.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery. Until June 4.

The Birdman Rallies at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall, 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Harrogate

Bob Harris presents Danni Nichols, The Newgrass Cutters and Twinnie at Warehouse Recording Co, Wetherby Road. 7pm.

The Fabs (Beatles tribute) at Monteys Rock Café.

Dr Brown & The Groove Cats at the Blues Bar.

Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

The Bootleg Bee Gees at Frazer Theatre.

Pateley bridge

Sequence dance for charity at Pateley Bridge Dance Club, Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall, 7.30-11pm. Admission £6 including light supper. Further details on 01423 7111642 or 711197.

Wetherby

Motown Disco at The Engine Shed. 7.30pm-1am.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Harrogate

The Sound of Cinema charity concert with Collovoce Choir and Mystery Brass at Trinity Methodist Church. 7.30pm.

Launch of exhibition Other Worldy – The Paintings of Paul Reid & Nicholas Jolly at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road. Until April 29.

Champions of Magic with Young & Strange, Alex McAleer, Fay Presto and Edward Hilsum at the Royal Hall.

Free Tennis Open Day at Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre (9am-noon) and Starbeck Tennis Club (2-5.30pm)

North Yorkshire Hardcore presents punk from Sounds of Swami, Zapiain, Deadbeat at Dawn, Natterers and The 7ups at Retro Bar, Commercial Street. Noon-4pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Pints of View event at St Andrew’s Welcome Centre, Starbeck, 7.30-9.30pm. Free entry, Free tasting, donations welcome.

Starbeck Community Library at 68A High Street, Starbeck opening event from 10am-noon.

Knaresborough

Live music at Park Place Social Club.

Knaresborough WMC - Jennie Laine, vocalist.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Echo 42 Big Band at the village hall.

Wetherby

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Albion, Clifford. 9pm.

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Ripon

Ripon Salvation Army sale at the hall on Lead Lane from 9-11.30am. Free admission. Refreshments available.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Harrogate

NCT Harrogate and Wetherby branch nearly new sale, 1-3pm and early access from 12.40pm for NCT members at the new sports hall at Harrogate High School. For more details, visit www.nct.org.uk/branches/harrogate-and-wetherby.

Free Tennis Open Day at Harlow Tennis Club (9am-12.30pm).

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Austin Gold (3pm), Mike Zito (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts acoustic session at The Regency.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Entrance is free.

MONDAY,APRIL 3

Harrogate

Pride in Diversity March launch meeting at No 11 Somerset House. 7pm. Open to all.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tadcaster

Easter Whist Drive at the Magnets Sports Club, Tadcaster at 7.30pm. Admission £2.50 including refreshments.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Harrogate

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More information from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Concert by Harrogate Male Voice Choir at Woodlands Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Admission £7 at the door.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Harrogate

Bubbles and Blooms Evening at Caffe Marconi, Princes Square. 7.30pm.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Lunchtime recital by Louise Alp (soprano) with Christine Alp (piano) at Christ Church, Harrogate, 12.15pm. Free admission.

Wetherby

Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. This week’s topic is South Yorkshire. For further information, call 07741 294262.

Masham

Masham Players’ production of Brassed Off at Masham Town Hall until April 7. Tickets £7 from Masham Community Office on 01765 680200.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

The Nail play at St Peter’s Church by St Peter’s Players. 7pm each night, part one will be performed on Monday, April 10, followed by parts two and three on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12. On Good Friday, the whole play will run from noon. Each performance is followed by evening prayers.

Sitting Room Comedy - 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue on ​Wednesday, April 12. T​ickets £10 in advance (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and The Manhattan Club.

Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street supporting Muscular Dystrophy UK on Saturday, April 8, 10.15-11.30am.

The Harrogate Band in concert on Saturday, April 8 at 7.30pm at Starbeck Methodist Church. Pay at the door. www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk.

Evening Fellowship at St Peter’s Church. Meetings held in the Brostoff Hall at 7.30pm on the first Thursday of the month. Next meeting April 6 - Islamic Art and Architecture of Medieval Spain – Simon Tomson.

Knaresborough

The Friends of Aspin Pond quiz night at Knaresborough Cricket Club, Aspin Lane on Friday, April 7. 7.30pm for 8pm. Tickets £6 including pie and pea supper from Pauline (01423 863188) or Wild Orchid (01423 861232).

Wetherby

Churches Together film and discussion - I Daniel Blake (certificate 15) 2.30pm, Sunday, April 9 (Palm Sunday), in Wetherby Methodist Church.

Music for Nepal on Friday, April 7 at Wetherby Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Wetherby Silver Band, Gaudette, Methodist Music Group. Tickets £7.50 (children free). Pay on door.

Scholes

Scholes in Bloom coffee morning on Saturday, April 8 at Scholes Village Hall, 10am-2pm. £1.50, children free.

Boston Spa

Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church on Friday, April 7 at 1pm. Light lunches will be served from noon. Concert admission is £5. Violinist, Charlotte Rowan, will make a return visit accompanied on the piano by Charlotte Stevenson.