Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, January 12 to Wednesday, January 18?

Thursday, January 12

Harrogate

Jiggery Pokery - sculptural works by Ann Carrington at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road. Until January 14.

Tai Chi Qigong sessions at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. Book on 07956 250040.

The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Live acoustic music at St Robert’s Social Club. 8pm-10.30pm. Alternate Thursdays.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Knaresborough

Military Memories coffee morning at Age UK’s Knaresborough and District offices, 10am-noon.

Ripon

North Stainley Arts Society presents Dick Whittington at the village hall. Until January 14. 7.30pm daily and 2.30pm on Saturday.

Friday, January 13

Harrogate

The Samantha Holden Band at the Blues Bar.

Marc and Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Pannal

Beati and Friends in concert at St Robert’s Church, Pannal 7.30pm. Tickets £10 available on the door.

Knaresborough

Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.

Ripon

The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series. 10am-noon at Thorpe Prebend House, with Tony Burkitt presenting Shetland and Orkney. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.

Boston Spa

Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 1pm. Light lunches served from noon. Admission £5.

Saturday, January 14

Harrogate

Concert with Straybirds at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. 7.30pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Becky Bowe and pianist at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street. 10-11.15am.

Church Mission Society coffee morning at St John’s Church Hall, Bilton. 10am-noon.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Howlin’ Matt - Blues.

Live music at Park Place Social Club.

Wetherby

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Richard Exall’s Shooting Stars at the village hall. 7pm.

Sunday, January 15

Harrogate

Harrogate Sunday Series presents Martin Roscoe, piano, at Old Swan Hotel. 11am.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Pepperjam (3pm), Becky Bowe (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar with Rob Reynolds.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Ripon

The Friends of Ripon Cathedral lecture - The Salvation Army and its work by Stephanie Ruddy, 2pm in Thorpe Prebend House, High Street St Agnesgate.

Ripon Ramblers walk, meeting at High Cleugh, 9.30am. Eight mile walk via Winksley, Galphay and Lumley Moor. Contact the leader on 01765 692207 to find out the nature of the walk.

Monday, January 16

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr every Monday throughout January. Get face-to-face gardening advice from an RHS advisor 1-3.30pm. Normal garden admission.

RIPON

Cathedral Concert Society - Schubert’s song cycle, Die Schone Mullein in the cathedral at7.30pm. Tickets £15 (free if under 18). Visit www.riponconcerts.co.uk or at the door.

Tuesday, January 17

Harrogate

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting, 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. Pam Smith – A One Place Study of Rillington.

ripon

Ripon Community Orchestra Winter Concert, 7.30pm at Bishop Monkton Village Hall. Admission free, donations welcome. Further details from Richard Cox on 07967 685019.

Wednesday, January 18

Harrogate

Poems, Prose and Pints literary open mic and guest poet Rosie Garland. Tap n Spile, Tower Street. 7.30pm.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Wetherby

Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. Bolton Abbey. Further information from 07741 294 262.

Further Ahead

harrogate

Tea Dance at St George’s Community Centre, Mornington Crescent on Friday, January 20 1-3pm. Email homecook.biz@gmail.com.

Knaresborough

Good old fashioned musical fun and games evening with a pie and pea supper at Holy Trinity Church, Briggate on Saturday, January 21 at 7pm. Tickets £6. Call 01423 865967 or 01423 862003.

Ripon

St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School annual Muddy Boots 10k school fundraiser on Sunday, February 12. Online entry available at Bookitzone.com or paper entries can also be downloaded from www.ukresults.net.

Thorner

Thorner Comedy Festival. Friday and Saturday, February 24-25.