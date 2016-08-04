What’s on listings: your guide to the week ahead.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 10?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Harrogate

Kate Whiteford - False Perspectives’ Capability Brown exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until September 18.

Noble Prospects - Capability Brown and the Yorkshire Landscape at Mercer Gallery. Until September 11.

Hales Bar - Thursday karaoke from 9pm.

Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival. Various shows and venues. Until August 21.

Imaginarium – Paper cuts by artist Frances Payne at The Circle Bar, Harrogate Theatre. Until August 6.

The Sharon Colgan Band at the Blues Bar.

Ripon

Ripon Ghost Walks - Hideous Histories For Kids. Meet at the Cabman’s Shelter in Ripon Market Place, 7.30pm. £2 adults / £1 under 16s. www.yorkshiretrails.co.uk/riponghostwalk

Masham

Dales Inspiration – exhibition of prints, photos, glasswork, collage and painting with 19 artists at Masham Town Hall. Until August 7.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Harrogate

Brother Wolf presents A Lesson From Auschwitz at Harrogate Theatre. Until August 6.

Rock and pop covers with MFOR at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel.

Leeds City Stompers at the Blues Bar.

Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.

Ripon

Glastonbilly Fest 10 at the King Billy pub with live music from The Exploding Buddhas, The Motive, Sugartown and more. Also on Saturday.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Harrogate

Book signing with Precarious Fortunes author Ian Townsend at Waterstones book shop, James Street. 11.30am.

Exhibition of Darwin’s granddaughter Gwen Raverat and Harrogate artist Moira McTague at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until August 27.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Bilton WMC - Walking back to Happiness, brilliant 50’s/60’s tribute duo.

Acoustic night with Dave Pilla & Ellie Coast at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Cake stall to be run by Stray Ladies WI at Wesley Chapel on Oxford Street has had to be postponed. The fundraising event is rescheduled for Saturday, September 17.

Harrogate Orchid Society brings its weekend-long Orchids for Everyone Show to RHS Garden Harlow Carr, 10am–4pm.

Knaresborough

Live music at Park Place Social Club.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents John Hallam and Jamie Brownfield and Chris Holmes Trio at the village hall.

Wetherby

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Ripon

Ripon Salvation Army furniture sale at the hall on Lead Lane, 9am-11.30am. Admission is free and same-day delivery can be arranged.

Lightwater Valley Theme Park, Teddy Bears’ Picnic Weekend. 10am-5.30pm. Visit www.lightwatervalley.co.uk.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Harrogate

Hales Bar - Sunday acoustic session, 4.30pm-7.30pm, hosted by Matt Anderson and Ade Payne.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Harriets (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Wetherby

Sioux Tribe Linedancers are hosting a charity linedance at The Engine Shed. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. £5 on the door. 70’s dress code.

Wetherby in Bloom’s monthly work morning from 9.30am, meet in the Garden of Rest. Focus on tidying up the town so brooms, brushes and gloves needed.

Ripon

Open gardens for NGS. Two gardens open in Littlethorpe - Greencroft and Kirkella. noon-5pm. Combined admission £5.

Pateley Bridge

Harrogate MG Show at Bewerley Park, Pateley Bridge, 11am-4pm. Visit www.harrogatemgclub.org.uk/ourshow.

Summer series of concerts in the Recreation Ground - Belebele, 2-4pm.

Harewood

Harewood Hill Climb and Fueled Society Show at Harewood. Gates open 10am. Visit www.fueledsociety.com.

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

Harrogate

Open Mic Night hosted by Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

Harrogate

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Wetherby

Town council meeting at the Methodist Church, 7pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh at 9.30am for a seven mile walk via Swainby and Faceby. Contact the leader on 01765 608076 to find out the nature of the walk.

Thirsk

Sue Ryder volunteer recruitment open day at the 2 Millgate, Thirsk shop, 1.30-4.30pm. Email thirsk6119@sueryder.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Harrogate

Creative Covers design class for childen at Mercer Art Gallery and a trip to Royal Pump Room Museum, 1-4pm.

Fast rising DIY/punk pop band Martha at Major Tom’s Social, The Ginnel. 8pm.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

FURTHER AHEAD

Wath

Open gardens at Norton Conyers from 2pm-4.30pm on Sunday, August 14 in support of Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate. £5 for adults, under 16s are admitted free.