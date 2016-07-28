What’s on listings: your guide to the week ahead.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, July 28 to Wednesday, August 3?
THURSDAY, July 28
HARROGATE
Harrogate International Festival presents various music events. Continues until July 30.
Exhibitions of paintings and prints by Marian Koscialkowski and Kenneth Wood at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road.
Kate Whiteford - False Perspectives’ Capability Brown exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until September 18.
Noble Prospects - Capability Brown and the Yorkshire Landscape at Mercer Gallery. Until September 11.
The Memphis Cruisers at the Blues Bar.
Bilton WMC - Open Mic night 8pm-10.30pm.
Hales Bar - Thursday karaoke from 9pm.
ripon
Ripon Ghost Walks - Hideous Histories For Kids. Meet at the Cabman’s Shelter in Ripon Market Place, 7.30pm. £2 adults / £1 under 16s. www.yorkshiretrails.co.uk/riponghostwalk
FRIDAY, July 29
HARROGATE
The Revolator Band at the Blues Bar.
Gin party with music and offers at Pine Martin. From 5pm.
Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.
Knaresborough
Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.
SATURDAY, July 30
HARROGATE
Spirit of 66 – 4.35pm – Exclusive Beatles v Stones talk and new exhibition of Rolling Stones photos and art and HSO at RedHouse Original gallery. Followed by 8.30pm-10pm - psychedelic rock gig with The Chessman and light show at The Club, Victoria Avenue. Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.
Les Lomax and Memphis at Harrogate Nash Club, East Parade.
The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.
Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.
‘Next Gen’ - Games Zone at Laundry Road, Starbeck. 4-6pm.
St Peter’s Church, Harrogate, charity cafe, 10am-4pm.
Bilton WMC - Dan Burnett Band.
Sequence Dancing 7.30pm-10.30pm at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.
Knaresborough
Live music at Park Place Social Club.
Cross Keys gigs - Irish folk with The Raisers.
ripon
St Wilfrids Feast Procession. Parade from 2pm onwards, Market Square and around the city.
Fewston
Farnley Church fundraiser with tea and refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall, 11am-4.30pm. Also on Sunday.
Boston Spa
Jazz in the Spa presents Manhattan Sound with Nicki Allan at the village hall. 7pm.
wetherby
Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.
masham
Masham Yorkshire Day Market Festival. Traditional and farmers market stalls, along with sampling, demonstrations and entertainment. Visit www.mashammarket.co.uk.
SUNDAY, July 31
HARROGATE
Three live acts at the Blues Bar including What the Funk (3pm), (6pm) and Serious Sam Barrett (9pm).
Sunday acoustic afternoon at Hales Bar.
Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.
Hales Bar - Sunday acoustic session 4.30pm-7.30pm hosted by Matt Anderson and Ade Payne.
Ripon
Covers from Too Well Worn at The One Eyed Rat. 5pm.
tadcaster
Charity football day at Tadcaster Magnets sports and social club. Starts 11am.
masham
Masham Yorkshire Day Market Festival. Traditional and farmers market stalls, along with sampling, demonstrations and entertainment. Visit www.mashammarket.co.uk
pateley bridge
Summer series of concerts in the recreation ground, 2-4pm. Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.
weeton
Weeton Show. Gates open 8am. Visit www.weetonshow.co.uk.
MONDAY, August 1
HARROGATE
Open Mic Night with Pete Oliver at The Blues Bar.
Wang a Welly for Yorkshire Day at RHS Garden Harlow Carr. All activities included in normal garden admission. Visit www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarrwhatson or call 01423 565418 for more details and times.
ripon
Ripon Races annual children’s day. Gates open 12.15pm, last of seven races at 5.15pm. Free entry for all accompanied under 18s. www.ripon-races.co.uk.
TUESDAY, August 2
HARROGATE
Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Sequence Dancing 7.30pm-10pm (coaching 7pm-7-30pm) at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.
WEDNESDAY, August 3
HARROGATE
International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival with gala dinner and concert with National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company and the National Gilbert and Sullivan Orchestra. Royal Hall.
The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.
Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.
Modern and Sequence Dancing 2pm-4.30pm at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.
further ahead
pateley Bridge
Harrogate MG Show, Sunday, August 7 at Bewerley Park, Pateley Bridge, 11am-4pm. Visit www.harrogatemgclub.org.uk/ourshow.
harewood
Harewood Hill Climb and Fueled Society Show. Sunday, August 7 at Harewood, LS17 9LA. Gates open 10am. Visit www.fueledsociety.com.
Knaresborough
Celebrating 50 years of Knaresborough Art Society, a Golden Anniversary Exhibition of original paintings and cards at Gracious Street Church on Saturday, August 20, 10am-4pm. Free entry.