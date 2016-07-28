What’s on listings: your guide to the week ahead.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, July 28 to Wednesday, August 3?

THURSDAY, July 28

HARROGATE

Harrogate International Festival presents various music events. Continues until July 30.

Exhibitions of paintings and prints by Marian Koscialkowski and Kenneth Wood at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road.

Kate Whiteford - False Perspectives’ Capability Brown exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until September 18.

Noble Prospects - Capability Brown and the Yorkshire Landscape at Mercer Gallery. Until September 11.

The Memphis Cruisers at the Blues Bar.

Bilton WMC - Open Mic night 8pm-10.30pm.

Hales Bar - Thursday karaoke from 9pm.

ripon

Ripon Ghost Walks - Hideous Histories For Kids. Meet at the Cabman’s Shelter in Ripon Market Place, 7.30pm. £2 adults / £1 under 16s. www.yorkshiretrails.co.uk/riponghostwalk

FRIDAY, July 29

HARROGATE

The Revolator Band at the Blues Bar.

Gin party with music and offers at Pine Martin. From 5pm.

Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.

SATURDAY, July 30

HARROGATE

Spirit of 66 – 4.35pm – Exclusive Beatles v Stones talk and new exhibition of Rolling Stones photos and art and HSO at RedHouse Original gallery. Followed by 8.30pm-10pm - psychedelic rock gig with The Chessman and light show at The Club, Victoria Avenue. Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

Les Lomax and Memphis at Harrogate Nash Club, East Parade.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

‘Next Gen’ - Games Zone at Laundry Road, Starbeck. 4-6pm.

St Peter’s Church, Harrogate, charity cafe, 10am-4pm.

Bilton WMC - Dan Burnett Band.

Sequence Dancing 7.30pm-10.30pm at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Knaresborough

Live music at Park Place Social Club.

Cross Keys gigs - Irish folk with The Raisers.

ripon

St Wilfrids Feast Procession. Parade from 2pm onwards, Market Square and around the city.

Fewston

Farnley Church fundraiser with tea and refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall, 11am-4.30pm. Also on Sunday.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Manhattan Sound with Nicki Allan at the village hall. 7pm.

wetherby

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

masham

Masham Yorkshire Day Market Festival. Traditional and farmers market stalls, along with sampling, demonstrations and entertainment. Visit www.mashammarket.co.uk.

SUNDAY, July 31

HARROGATE

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including What the Funk (3pm), (6pm) and Serious Sam Barrett (9pm).

Sunday acoustic afternoon at Hales Bar.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Hales Bar - Sunday acoustic session 4.30pm-7.30pm hosted by Matt Anderson and Ade Payne.

Ripon

Covers from Too Well Worn at The One Eyed Rat. 5pm.

tadcaster

Charity football day at Tadcaster Magnets sports and social club. Starts 11am.

masham

Masham Yorkshire Day Market Festival. Traditional and farmers market stalls, along with sampling, demonstrations and entertainment. Visit www.mashammarket.co.uk

pateley bridge

Summer series of concerts in the recreation ground, 2-4pm. Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

weeton

Weeton Show. Gates open 8am. Visit www.weetonshow.co.uk.

MONDAY, August 1

HARROGATE

Open Mic Night with Pete Oliver at The Blues Bar.

Wang a Welly for Yorkshire Day at RHS Garden Harlow Carr. All activities included in normal garden admission. Visit www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarrwhatson or call 01423 565418 for more details and times.

ripon

Ripon Races annual children’s day. Gates open 12.15pm, last of seven races at 5.15pm. Free entry for all accompanied under 18s. www.ripon-races.co.uk.

TUESDAY, August 2

HARROGATE

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Sequence Dancing 7.30pm-10pm (coaching 7pm-7-30pm) at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

WEDNESDAY, August 3

HARROGATE

International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival with gala dinner and concert with National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company and the National Gilbert and Sullivan Orchestra. Royal Hall.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Modern and Sequence Dancing 2pm-4.30pm at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

further ahead

pateley Bridge

Harrogate MG Show, Sunday, August 7 at Bewerley Park, Pateley Bridge, 11am-4pm. Visit www.harrogatemgclub.org.uk/ourshow.

harewood

Harewood Hill Climb and Fueled Society Show. Sunday, August 7 at Harewood, LS17 9LA. Gates open 10am. Visit www.fueledsociety.com.

Knaresborough

Celebrating 50 years of Knaresborough Art Society, a Golden Anniversary Exhibition of original paintings and cards at Gracious Street Church on Saturday, August 20, 10am-4pm. Free entry.