VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Tramlines is a smash hit as music fans go Bonkers

Tramlines, the UK’s biggest urban music festival, rolled back into Sheffield at the weekend and proved a smash hit with around 100,000 music lovers.

Fans went Bonkers when Dizzee Rascal, the British rapper and producer, opened the three-day event with a lights and pyrotechnics spectacle on the 17,500-capacity Ponderosa Park main stage.

Four outdoor spaces and 15 official venues transformed the city into one big music festival spanning indie, rock, folk, pop and funk.

With open-air stages, late nightclubs, impromptu street performances and repurposed spaces, even Sheffield Cathedral became the home of rock ‘n’ roll.

The big names continued to dazzle with other main stage performances from funk icon George Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic, to American indie rockers The Dandy Warhols and dance star Kelis.

As crowds sweltered in the muggy heat, reggae queen Dawn Penn even compared Sheffield’s weather to the climate back in Jamaica.

Other headliners included Jurassic 5, Goldie, Mystery Jets, Gaz Coombes, Field Music and Young Fathers, while Welsh indie stars Catfish and The Bottlemen - celebrating recent chat-topping album The Ride - brought the festival to a close.

Tramlines, in its eighth year, featured over 200 official acts including The Everly Pregnant Brothers, Public Service Broadcasting, The Enemy, Norman Jay MBE and Sheffield’s own Radio 1 DJ Toddla T.

Dizzee Rascal got fans jumping and going Bonkers at Tramlines Pictures by Dean Atkins and Glenn Ashley

Snooker’s retired champion Steve Davis even cued up his return to the city - not at The Crucible, but to DJ his favourite electro ‘leftfield’ music at the Millennium Gallery.

Milburn, the band that inspired the Arctic Monkeys, celebrated Tramlines and recent sold-out comeback gigs with a surprise midnight concert - another sell out at The Leadmill on Saturday.

The festival was also a platform for local acts, including Doncaster hot shots Bang Bang Romeo, who were main stage supports, multi-talented Sheffield singer songwriter Max Restaino and indie blues band Sundance, who played the free Weston Park stage. The Stars Band, talented musicians with a range of hidden disabilities, at Sheffield O2 Academy.

Festival organiser Kate Hewett said: “Every act pulled out all the stops with unforgettable shows. We are grateful to everyone who partied with us and showed off Sheffield at its best.”

Headliners Dizzee Rascal on the Ponderosa main stage

Enjoying the warm weather in front of the main stage

Milburn's 'secret' midnight gig celebrating Tramlines weekend at the Leadmill

Having a Dandy time...Courtney Taylor-Taylor of the Dandy Warhols

Enjoying the 'Jamaica climate' at Tramlines...reggae queen Dawn Penn

Sundance kept the rain away - one of the many entertaining new bands on the official Tramlines stage at Weston Park