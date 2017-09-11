VIDEO: Get your skates on for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform at Disney On Ice

Get your skates on...and you could be performing at this year's Disney On Ice arena spectacular, Passport To Adventure.

Bosses have teamed up with iceSheffield to find a new skating superstar to take part when the show arrives at Sheffield Arena, November 15 to 19.

And anyone aged eight up can enter.

One lucky winner will be the amateur skater who best captures the fun, sparkle and magic of Disney On Ice, say organisers.

But be quick.

The competition - which simply involves uploading a video of the skater in action and a few details - is only open until September 18.

ENTER NOW: Upload your skating video and details now on the IceSheffield website at siv.org.uk/forms/disney-on-ice-competition.

The winner - who will be announced on September 29 - will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear in a pre-show Fit to Dance routine, which invites the audience to join Nick and Judy, from Zootropolis, in a fun, energetic dance routine before the min show.

The skater will also get six free tickets to the show, so family and friends can see their big moment, They must be available to take part in a training sessions the week of the show at iceSheffield,

To launch the competition three workshops, hosted by Disney On Ice skaters at IceSheffield, took place where skaters of different abilities showed off their skills.

They even got a sneak peek of some of the moves from Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure.

Shaun Lough from IceSheffield said: “We are so excited to be working with Disney On Ice for this competition and help to build the profile of skating here in Sheffield.

"It was a fantastic experience for our amateur skaters to be able to skate with the professionals today and understand the amount of hard work and determination that goes into skating. We are really looking forward to seeing all the entries!”

Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure will take the audience on a journey through some of Disney's most memorable destinations, including the magical worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Frozen.

Upbeat music, Disney characters and unforgettable moments are promised to make it another experience families will cherish.

Disney On Ice launched the Fit To Dance programme to inspire families to have fun and be active through storytelling and dance.

It is inspired by the wide range of Disney On Ice shows, featuring characters from films such as Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled and Disney Pixar’s Cars and Toy Story.

Fit to Dance encourages children to create their own dance sequences based on the on-ice choreography, with a little help from family members, school groups, or friends.

Run and distributed through schools with iChild, Fit to Dance feeds children’s imagination and encourages imaginative storytelling.

The programme also reflects the creative process used in Disney On Ice shows, where stories are developed by a writing team and then choreographed into spectacular dance routines.

Parents and teachers can get more information on the Fit to Dance programme.by visiting DisneyOnIce.co.uk/FitToDance.

For the complete list of tour dates visit www.disneyonice.co.uk.

