VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: The Sherlocks Live For The Moment as debut album is set to be a smash hit

Live for the Moment is the long-awaited debut album from latest Radio 1 sensations The Sherlocks and the moment is finally here - it's put now.

Huge billboards are announcing the fact around the country including one in Sheffield in Penistone Road, Hillsborough - straight across from the Owls ground and already proving a selfie destination, not least of all for the boys.

It's not often a debut album gets Las Vegas Strip style advertising.

But it's not every day a band like The Sherlocks comes along. The North's next big thing are being talked about in he same breath as Reverend and The Makers, Milburn, even Arctic Monkeys and Kaiser Chiefs.

They really are living for the moment when they get their first ever album chart position next week, which looks set to happen while they are on stage at Leeds Festival.

The charts are announced late Friday afternoon on Radio 1 and that's when they play Leeds, followed by Reading Festival on the Sunday, August 27.

With fans and pundits predicting the album to go top 10 - pre-sales are already running into the thousands - the stage really is set for a dream come true and the biggest moment of their lives.

Fans can help them up the charts with acoustic and album signing sessions UK-wide over the next few days, including HMV in High Street, Sheffield, on the day of release, Friday, August 18, at 5.30pm, then at HMV Manchester on Monday, August 21, at 5.30pm.

Live For The Moment - The Sherlocks debut album is being promoted with huge Las Vegas style roadside billboards including this one in Penistone Road, Sheffield. Photo: Glenn Ashley.

Their full promotional schedule is below but features Pretty Green stores, including King Edward Street, Leeds, on Sunday, August 20, 1:30pm; Vinyl Tap Records, in John William Street, Huddersfield, on Tuesday, August 22, 6pm; Rough Trade, Broad Street, Nottingham, Wednesday, August 23, 7pm and they play Opium, Peel Parade, Barnsley, Thursday, August 24, 7pm.

We caught up with the two sets of Bolton upon Dearne brothers, frontman singer-songwriter guitarist Kiaran Crook, drummer Brandon Crook, guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother Andy on bass, while they where putting finishing touches to the album earlier this year, at the world famous Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, South Wales.

It's where Queen turned out Bohemian Rhapsody and icons Oasis, The Stone Roses, Coldplay, Paul Weller, Kasabian, Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics and more have all recorded.

The Sherlocks at the iconic Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales. Photo: Glenn Ashley.

I had a sneak listen to the 12-track album and let assure fans, who have already heard a handful of singles but can't wait to spin the album - you won't be disappointed. It's packed full of what can only best be described as 'bangers'.

Those who have seen The Sherlocks live will know the album like an old friend, but even earlier singles, including Live For The Moment, have been re-recorded to perfection and to give a wider commercial appeal.

The Sherlocks have grown up under the guidance of top producer Gav Monaghan, who has preserved their energetic raw live sound but added new depths of classic rock - fans of The Beatles, especially of Sgt Pepper, will love this debut - as will those of the band's other influencers, from Arctic Monkeys to The Jam, The Libertines, Oasis, Kasabian and The Courteeners.

Yet this is a new breed of timeless tunes, with wonderful guitar hooks, driven bass lines and an industrious beat that superbly compliments Kiaran's fiesty vocals and lyrics full of social observation.

Chart-toppers Blossoms' self-titled album went straight to number one in August last year with 7,948 sales.

Can The Sherlocks do it with Live For The Moment?

The Sherlocks frontman singer songwriter and guitarist Kiaran Crook at work recording debut album Live For The Moment at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales.

Kiaran, who described it as “the soundtrack of seven relentless years of hard graft”, is in no doubt. He said: "Definitely. It's an unbelievable debut album. I'm so proud of it. It's mint."

You certainly wouldn't bet against a high chart position and with lots of radio and TV planned over the next few days the boys, who have played over 1,000 gigs, are working harder than ever towards this moment in the belief that the harder you work, the luckier you get.

They started out in working men's clubs playing Jam and The Beatles covers.

They have since grown a massive social media following and now sell out shows wherever they play - recently including Glastonbury, supporting Kings Of Leon at Sheffield Arena and a packed 'secret' gig during Sheffield's Tramlines at Crystal Bar, which reached over 200,000 people on our Facebook Live stream.

Brandon said Live For The Moment was an obvious name their album after the same titled debut single first attracted a huge fan following. But he revealed they have re-recorded new versions of all the early releases for the album.

He said: "We class the early stuff as demos now, like Live For The Moment. "We've pumped up our old tracks like they are on steroids, trying to show the direction we want to go. Those early recordings didn't do the songs justice. Now they are up to scratch.

"We chose the songs for the album based on what goes down well when we are gigging. It's like the greatest hits for our first album."

Kiaran added: "We didn't want to be one of those bands releasing our album prematurely. We wanted to build it up, until you can't get any bigger and you've got to release your album."

Josh said: "It's still us, the same people on every track, so everything still sounds like The Sherlocks but there are obviously a few surprises in there - a side to us that people have not heard before.

Andy added: "I think fans will hear things that they probably didn't think we were capable of, because not a lot of bands do what we've done on our first album. We've pushed the boundaries."

They were in the expert hands of top producer Gav Monaghan, who has worked with them from the start and recorded The Twang and Editors, producing Nizlopi's chart-topping JCB song in 2005.

He said: "The competition to make this album was fierce because everybody wanted to work with The Sherlocks. I'm glad they picked me because I honesty believe we've smashed it.

"Fans will be absolutely blown away. We've tapped into hidden depths that they've got, experimenting with guitar over-dubs, a string section and keyboard parts. What makes them successful is their songs, lyrics and hooks."

The Sherlocks album promotion schedule

Thursday, August 18: Banquet Records, Eden St, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1EE, acoustic session and signings, 6pm.



Friday, August 18: HMV, High Street, Sheffield, acoustic session and signings, 5.30pm.

Saturday, August 19: Hardwick Live, Durham.



Sunday August 20: Pretty Green, King Edward Street, Leeds, acoustic session and signings, at 1:30pm.



Monday, August 21: HMV Arndale Shopping Centre, Manchester, acoustic session and signings, at 5.30pm.

Tuesday, Auguust 22: Vinyl Tap Records, John William Street, opposite the train station, Huddersfield, acoustic and signings, 6pm.



Wednesday, August 23: Rough Trade, Broad Street, Nottingham, acoustic set and signing, doors 7pm, on stage 7.30pm, signing 8.15pm, event ends 10pm.



Thursday, August 24: Opium, Peel Parade, Barnsley, full band set, 7pm.



Friday, August 25: Leeds Festival, full band set.



Sunday, August 27: Reading Festival, full band set.

Live For The Moment Track Listing

1. Will You Be There

2. Live For The Moment

3. Escapade

4. Chasing Shadows

5. Blue

6. Nobody Knows

7. Was It Really Worth It

8. Turn The Clock

9. Last Night

10. Heart Of Gold

11. Motions

12. Candlelight

Guitarist Josh Davidson in the world famous Rockfield Studios. Photo: Glenn Ashley.

"I honestly believe we've smashed it. Fans will be blown away," says Live For The Moment producer Gav Monaghan. Photo: Glenn Ashley.

Bass player Andy Davidson working on tracks for debut album Live For The Moment at Rockfield Studios. Photo: Glenn Ashley.