VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Name wanted for cute new born tiger cub at Flamingo Land - can you help?

THESE tiger feet are about to take their first walk outside to meet families at Flamingo Land and bosses want your help to name the cute new arrival.

The rare Sumatran tiger cub was born just eight weeks ago and there are only 300 of the species left in the wild so the event was dubbed a ‘miracle birth’.

The cub has been kept in doors since it was born at the end of August. Not even the vet has been able to get close enough to determine whether it's a boy or a girl.

But that is about to change - the little one is to get its vaccinations and will then be allowed out of its den. Keepers say that should be in time for the upcoming half term school break.Now they want name suggestions for the cub.

Zoo manager Ross Snipp said: "At the moment we don't have a name for the baby because we don't know if it's a boy or a girl. I think its a girl. But I have been wrong before, so we will wait for the vet to confirm.

"But we are looking for a name. So if anyone had any suggestions, they can always send them in to us."

The latest arrival is the culmination of seven years of hard work by the Flamingo Land animal carers in their attempts to protect the endangered species.

Three years ago, mum and dad Surya and Bawa produced triplets, which have now gone to other collections to start their own families.

New born tiger cub and mum at Flamingo Land

Visitors can already see the cub as it bond with its parents - but only on TV screens around the tiger enclosure, showing live CCTV footage from behind the scenes.

Ross added: "It is just about to have its vaccinations and then hopefully it will be out and about following mum and dad, just in time for the Halloween half term.

"From day one, when the cub was born, we have had a live, unobtrusive video stream looking straight into the cubbing den. So visitors coming to see the tigers can actually view what's happening behind closed doors.

"They can see mum, the cub and dad...and actually watch it grow and develop.

Tiger cub is now eight weeks old and about to meet the public

"That's the first time we've been able to do something like that, using that kind of modern camera technology, to give you a look inside at something you normally wouldn't see.

"This is great for people and also for the tigers - because it means people can see what's going on without disturbing them.

"Every tiger cub is important. There are only around 300 Sumatran tigers left in the wild, on the island of Sumatra.

"They are art of a breeding programme here, across the whole of Europe. Every birth is important. We don't know what is going to happen to this tiger cub in the future. Maybe it will stay with us. Maybe it will go on and have babies elsewhere.

"But it does represent hopefully the future of the species."

Gordon Gibb, the resort owner, said: “Conservation is our passion and the survival of the Sumatran Tigers is one of our key missions.

What would you name this tiger cub at Flamingo Land?

"Together with our achievements in the field through our Udzungwa Forest Project in Tanzania we are at the forefront of International Strategic Conservation. We are extremely proud of our efforts.”

Flamingo Land, in Kirby Misperton - between Scarborough and York

Latest attractions including a F1 family racing circuit and a new Peter Rabbit Adventure playground, plus a Halloween Ship of Horrors live show, which runs daily at 5pm from now for the next fortnight.

It has been named as one of the UK's top paid-for attractions

SUMATRA TIGER FACTS

Sumatran tigers are found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

They are the smallest of all tigers and also have the narrowest stripes.

They have webbing between their toes which makes them good swimmers.

Habitat loss is the main threat to the endangered tigers.

The next threat is poaching.