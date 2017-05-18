Harrogate district cinema times, May 18-24

Fancy seeing a film this weekend? Here’s what’s showing at cinemas across the Harrogate district over the next few days.
Harrogate, Everyman Cinema
0871 9069060
Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Thurs:11.00 (baby club), 14.00, 17.00, 20.15.
RSC Live - Antony & Cleopatra: Wed: 18.50.
Colossal: Tues: 17.15 (subtitled).
Alien Convenant: Fri: 11.00, 14.15, 17.30, 20.30. Sat: 10.45, 14.00, 17.00, 20.00. Sun: 10.30, 13.30, 16.45, 20.00. Mon, Wed: 11.00, 14.00, 17.00, 20.00. Tues: 11.15, 15.00, 18.00, 21.00. Thurs: 11.55, 14.30, 17.15, 20.00.
Their Finest: Fri, Thurs: 11.15. Mon: 14.30. Tues: 14.00. Wed: 16.00.
King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword: Fri: 11.30, 14.45, 17.45, 18.45, 21.00, 21.45. Sat: 12.00, 15.00, 18.00, 19.00, 21.00, 22.00. Sun: 11.15, 14.15, 17.15, 19.45, 20.30. Mon: 11.30, 13.00 (silver screen), 17.30, 20.15. Tues: 14.30, 17.30, 20.30. Wed: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.30. Thurs: 11.00, 15.00, 18.00, 21.00. Tues: 10.30 (baby club).
Members’ Preview - Gifted: Mon: 20.30.
Miss Sloane: Fri: 12.00, 15.30. Sat: 16.00. Sun: 11.30. Mon: 10.00, 16.00. Tues: 11.00, 20.00. Wed: 11.5, 14.15. Thurs: 10.45.
The Boss Baby: Sat: 11.15.
The Levelling, BIFA Independents: Tues: 18.30.
Harrogate Odeon
0871 22 44 007
Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Thurs: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.20.
Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Thurs: 12.30, 15.30, 18.30.
Alien Convenant: Fri, Mon, Wed: 12.30, 14.30, 17.40, 20.30. Sat, Sun, Tues: 12.30, 15.30, 17.40, 20.30. Thurs: 12.10, 15.00, 17.50, 20.45.
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid - The Long Haul: Sat & Sun: 11.15, 13.45, 16.15.
Snatched: Fri, Mon-Wed: 14.00, 16.15, 18.30, 21.00. Sat & Sun: 18.30, 21.00. Thurs: 21.30.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri-wed: 13.15, 16.30, 19.45. Thurs: 16.45, 20.00.
A Dog’s Purpose: Sat & Sun: 10.45.
Their Finest: Fri, Mon, Wed: 15.45.
Sing: Sat & Sun: 10.00.
Lion: Tues: 11.00. Thurs: 14.00.
Manchester By The Sea: Tues: 14.00. Thurs: 11.00.
King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword 3D: Fri-Tues: 19.00.
RSC Live - Antony & Cleopatra: Wed: 19.00.
King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword: Daily: 12.00, 14.50, 17.45, 20.45. Tues: 11.00 (newbies).
Senior Screen - Manchester by The Sea: Tues: 14.00. Thurs: 11.00.
Harrogate Rudding Park
01423 871350
(Food and Flicks) Manchester by the Sea: Mon: 18.30 (dinner), 20.00 (film).
Ripon, Curzon
0330 500 1331
King Arthur Legend Of the Sword: Fri, Sat, Mon, Tues, Thurs: 12.30. Sun: 12.00, 14.45, 17.30, 20.15. Wed: 13.00, 15.45, 18.00, 20.45.
Miss Sloane: Fri, Sat, Mon, Tues, Thurs: 15.30, 21.00. Sun: 14.30, 20.00. Wed: 15.20.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri, Sat, Mon, Tues: 12.45, 18.15. Sun: 11.45, 17.15. Wed: 12.30. Thurs: 12.45.
Lego Batman Movie: Sat: 10.30.
RSC Live - Antony & Cleopatra: Wed: 19.00 (sold out).
NT Encore - Obsession: Thurs: 18.30.
Thirsk, Ritz Cinema
01845 524751
The Boss Baby: Fri, Sat, Mon, Tues, Thurs: 19.30. Sat: 14.30.
Yorkshire Silent Film Festival - Cartoon Cavalcade: Sun: 18.30.
The Lodger: Sun: 20.00.
Wetherby Film Theatre
01937 5805440
Fast & Furious 8: Fri & Sat: 19.30.
Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol 2: Fri: 16.30. Sat: 14.30. Sun: 2.30 & 6.30. Mon-Thurs: 19.30.
Their Finest: Thurs: 2.00pm (Senior Screen)