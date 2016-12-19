Review - Cinderella York Theatre Royal

The York Theatre Royal pantomime is one of the highlights of any year.

A highly-talented cast and buckets full of laughs - literally - make Cinderella a must-see panto this Christmas.

This year was different to previous ones as regular star Martin Barrass wasn’t featured in the main cast due to a motorcycle accident in September which left him fighting for his life.

Martin is recovering well now, but his role as Ugly Sister Priscilla was expertly taken by AJ Powell who co-starred as the Meerkat in last year’s show Dick Whittington and His Meerkat.

Back at the Theatre Royal, after decamping to the National Railway Museum 12 months ago during extensive refurbishment of the theatre, the brilliant wet scene was back!

This time, it wasn’t world famous panto dame Berwick Kaler (Ugly Sister Hernia) getting wet, it was in fact AJ Powell, followed by the longest line I have ever heard an actor deliver.

The child cast do really well and other stars are Suzy Cooper - as Cinders - and baddie David Leonard, who got lots of boos as Baroness Von Naff.

Overall, this is a five-star performance for all the family. I loved it.

This amazing Panto runs until Saturday January 28. Box Office 01904 623568.

Report by Luke Smith, aged 11.