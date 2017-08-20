Summer sports at Stockeld Park

There’ll be running, jumping and fun galore next week at Stockeld Park in Wetherby as the park hosts its sports week.

The park’s entertainment team and 5 Star sports will be organising games, events, races and various activities to keep the kids active during the holidays.

There will be medals for the winners plus lots of organised fun and exciting mayhem.

The week of sporting fun will run from August 21 to 27 from 10am daily.

The event is included in the entry fee and for more information, please call 01937 586333.

To pre-book tickets online visit www.stockeldpark.co.uk.