Sheffield Tramlines weather is like Jamaica, says reggae queen Dawn Penn

Thousands of Tramlines fans basked in the heat today and even reggae queen Dawn Penn described the climate like being back in Jamaica.

Kingston born Penn, aged 64, turned up the heat with a blistering set from a 50-year career which included her signature song and one of the biggest reggae songs of all time, 1969 chart-topper You Don't Love Me (No,no,no).

But before she took to the main stage in Ponderosa Park we caught up with her for a chat and she told how honoured she was to play Tramlines and how the climate reminded her of being in Jamaica.

LISTEN: Hear Dawn Penn's full interview with digital editor Graham walker - CLICK HERE.

Penn said: "I am really pleased to be here because I know Sheffield is a very good area in the UK for music. It's a honour for me and I'm very privileged to be part of this.

"Sheffield reminds me of somewhere out in the country in Jamaica, because we have this type of climate."

Would she be singing her classic No, no, no...

"Yes, yes, yes! Sometimes I wonder if that's the only song they think I have. I have seven albums and one waiting in the wings. I also have a gospel album," she said.

"It's going through hardship, first time relationship. It's about first lost love in your life. It's a smash hit, everybody likes it and I enjoyed listening to other people trying to sing it. But as you know, mine is always top of the tops.

"I am one of the foundation people of reggae music. I'm very spiritual and I have a gift. Reggae is from our culture. People are going through hardships and problems. We put words to it and it becomes a song. We are totally blessed.It's a outdoor music with a vibe to it. Reggae music is something people gravitate to. It beats in your head. My objective is to make people happy.

"There's too much crap going on around in the world and it makes you sad. I'm a spiritual person. I don't watch TV or listen to the radio, I read a newspaper. Once upon a time I would listen to what was happening and then try to write lyrics to it."

For more about Dawn Penn and all other acts playing this weekend, plus venues, timings and tickets advice, visit www.tramlines.org.uk