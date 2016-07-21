PREVIEW: Four Authors launch debut album with Barnsley and Tramlines gigs

South Yorshire's pop rock quartet Four Authors begin a new chapter with two huge homecoming concerts this wekend to launch their self-titled debut album

They play Barnsley Rock & Blues, aka the Polish Club, in Blackburn Lane - with support from alternative rockers Minus One and Oasis inspired bluesy indie four piece Sundance - on Friday, July 22, from 7pm.

Then the quartet head to Sheffield to perform at Tramlines, the UK's biggest urban music festival, with a slot on the famed Crystal stage, on Saturday, July 23, 5pm.

Four Authors are Sheffield frontman Andrew Hodgkinson, aged 32, Bansley band mates, Jacob Ingamells, 23, on drums, Joshua Ingamells and Liam Linley, both 27, who play guitar, piano, bass and sing,

And like the name of the album's infectiously catchy lead single, Follow You, they hope their hard work this weekend with boost their own following.

They already have fans as far away as New York and Minnesota, in America, after giving away the single as a download on a ‘pay what you want’ basis via their website at www.fourauthors.co.uk

The four piece have also been getting lots of airplay and rave reviews on Penistone FM, Dearne FM, Rother FM, Trax FM, BBC Radio Sheffield’s iIntroducing, stations throughout the UK and USA.

The band, including ex Hitomi members, are music teachers and producers by day, working for Big Sky Records Ltd and Yorkshire Academy of Modern Music. The album takes elements of the band’s back catalogue, reworked into 10 pop‐rock anthems showcasing their finest work.

They have spent the past year touring the UK supporting globally renowned artists such as The Hoosiers and Sheffield's own Heaven 17, as well as local up-and-coming acts. They have secured several festival slots throughout the UK this summer.

* Tickets are £5 for the gigi at Barnsley Rock & Blues, n Blackburn Lane, Barnsley, For Tramlines information visit www.tramlines.org.uk

Four Authors new album

For more, including ticket links, visit the band's official web site at www.fourauthors.co.uk, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/FourAuthors and Twitter at @fourauthors and on Instagram at instagram.com/four_authors/

Download the album on iTunes watch their music videos on YouTube and request MP3s at band@fourauthors.co.uk

You can also check out the new album on Spotify - CLICK HERE

FOUR AUTHORS SUMMER 2016 UK TOUR - REMAINING DATES

Sundance supporting Four Authors

JULY 22: Barnsley Rock & Blues aka Polish Club

JULY 23: Tramlines, Crystal stage, Sheffield

AUGUST 6: Oople Festival

AUGUST 7: Kaya Festival