In pictures: Revellers soak up atmosphere on sun-kissed Friday at Leeds Festival

THOUSANDS of revellers descended on Bramham Park as Leeds Festival started its big birthday bash weekend.

The festival’s 18th instalment started with a bang as sunshine and shorts was the order of the day - and not a brolly or pair of wellies in sight unlike Thursday evening.

Most 18th birthday parties sees the recipient come of age, but for a long time now Leeds festival has proved to be the hottest ticket in town.

This weekend, over 90,000 music fans are expected to pour through the gates at the Wetherby venue.

The weather is always a talking point but Met Office forecasters haven’t predicted rain until Saturday at the earliest.

In terms of the musical offerings, Biffy Clyro were headlining the maiden night and among those anticipating the first night’s offerings was Sarah, 19, from York.

A muddy start to the festival. Image: Mark Bickerdike.

The first-time visitor was excited at seeing the Scottish band perform on the main stage.

“I’ve seen them a couple of times before but can’t wait until they play here,” she said.

“I’ve never been here before so for them to play here too, is pretty special.”

Robert Kessen has been coming to Leeds for the past decade and says the eclectic mix of artists keeps him coming back for more.

The 49-year-old said: “There’s something for everybody.

“The three days offer a good range of bands and it’s something to look forward to each year.”

This year’s line-up also includes sets from Disclosure, Foals, Chvrches, The 1975 and will be finished with a set from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Comedians Russell Kane, Russell Howard and Bill Bailey will also take to the Alternative Stage to deliver stand-up sets offering something for everyone this bank holiday weekend.

* Fetty Wap is one of the early artists to pull out of this year’s festival.

The Trap Queen rapper has withdrawn from the weekend on medical grounds.

However, there was brighter news for fans with grime duo Wiley and Stormzy both booked as welcome replacements.