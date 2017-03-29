Harewood’s royal links celebrated in new show

The iconic coronation dress worn by Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria takes centre stage at Victorian Harewood, a new exhibition presenting costumes from ITV’s Victoria.

Harewood House was the main location for the hit series and visitors can see many of the opulent rooms used in the filming, including the Cinnamon Room - the setting for Victoria and Albert’s flirtatious piano playing.

David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood, who is Queen Victoria’s fourth generation grandson said: “Harewood has very real connections to Queen Victoria which is adding real authenticity to the costumes.

“We know she stayed here in 1835 and her lady-in-waiting, Lady Emma Portman, was in fact the 2nd Earl of Harewood’s daughter.”

The exhibition is complemented by rare objects from Harewood’s collection including Queen Victoria’s pocket watch, writing set and works of art.

It also tells the stories of Lady Charlotte Canning, Queen Victoria, and Lady Louisa.