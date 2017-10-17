Disney On Ice youngsters get Fit To Dance with Diversity star Ashley Banjo

THESE lucky Disney On Ice youngsters had lots to sing and dance about after they won a Fit To Dance workshop led by Diversity star Ashley Banjo.

Disney A-listers Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse even stopped by to surprise them and watch their routines in Sheffield.

Fit to Dance is part of a Disney On Ice education programme, which encourages families and schools to use their imagination and creativity through storytelling and dance.

Ashley was joined by a cast member of Disney On Ice to help the children to create then perform stories and choreography inspired by the under sea world of The Little Mermaid and snowy mountainside from Frozen.

The scenes feature in the forthcoming Disney On Ice spectacular Passport to Adventure, which is coming o Sheffield's Fly DSA Arena from November 15 to 19. Tickets details at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Audiences will get the chance to experience the Fit to Dance programme during a Zootropolis pre-show before each performance. They will be invited to join Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootropolis in a fun dance routine before the show starts.

The show itself takes the audience on a journey through the most memorable Disney destinations with families exploring the magic worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Frozen.

Parents and teachers can get more information, including music and video clips, on the Fit to Dance programme at DisneyOnIce.co.uk/FitToDance.

Children from Forest Glade Primary School, near Sutton-in-Ashfield, won the workshop at a dance studio in Sheffield.

Ashley said: “It’s great to be involved in Disney On Ice’s Fit to Dance programme as it inspires children to get creative while being active and having fun.

"It’s an amazing initiative that allows kids to carry on the magic of a Disney On Ice at home by creating their own stories and dance routines. Encouraging children to perform and use their imagination is something I do for a living, so I’m naturally behind any programme that does that. The best part is that it works as part of the school curriculum too.

"Today the children have let their minds run wild and the end performances were brilliant. We even had Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pop in to show off their dance moves.”

