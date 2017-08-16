Crafts and trails at Ripon Cathedral

Ripon Cathedral is offering an opportunity for children to craft, explore and learn, whilst adults can enjoy a cuppa’ in historic surroundings.

Storytelling, craft activities and bespoke trails around the cathedral are all on offer, as well as free tea, coffee and biscuits for parents.

Moira Siara, organiser of the family activity days, said: “This is a great opportunity for families to learn more about the living tradition of Ripon Cathedral. The summer holidays can be a really busy time so it is great that the cathedral can offer a place for families to come and unwind in peace, even if they can only drop in for half an hour.”

The event takes place today (Thursday) from 10am to 3pm at Ripon Cathedral.