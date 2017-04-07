BREAKING: Oasis legend Liam Gallagher to play Leeds and Reading Festivals

Oasis legend Liam Gallagher has been added to the stella line-up for this year's Leeds and Reading Festivals.

The rock ‘n’ roll music icon will be bringing his highly anticipated solo performance in a UK festival exclusive.

And fans are being promised a performance fuelled with Oasis classics as well as tracks from a much anticipated debut solo album, which remains a closely guarded secret.

He will join a bill of global superstars including rap legend Eminem, Muse and Kasabian already announced to play Leeds and Reading 2017 over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 25 to 27.

Gallagher will plays Leeds on the Friday night, August 25 and Reading on Sunday, August 27.

BUY TICKETS: Acts play the two festivals the same weekend - Bramham Park, Leeds and Richfield Avenue, Reading. For full details and tickets visit www.readingandleedsfestival.com

Gallagher, the snarling former Oasis singer, voted greatest frontman of all time in a 2010 Q magazine readers poll, split with brother Noel and went on have success with his own band Beady Eye.

It is understood his solo album will be called As You Were, for release later this year with a preview single due imminently.

Today's Leeds and Reading Festivals announcement is the next huge step for the nation’s most unmissable frontman.

Also announced today were alt-rock sensations PVRIS, Long Beach trailblazer and Def Jam star Vince Staples, drum and bass titan Goldie, Bugzy Malone, Japandroids, Mura Masa, One Ok Rock, Sub Focus, Declan McKenna, Black Honey, Kurupt FM

UK rockers Judas heading back to the Main Stage after their sensational last-minute slot at Leeds last year.

UK rockers Judas John Clancy, Todd Blackmore, Sam Horvath and James Phillips are also heading back to the Main Stage after their sensational last-minute slot at Leeds last year.

"We feel totally honoured and privileged to be asked to open the main stage this year. We have been working so hard for so long and it's amazing to be rewarded with the chance to play the main stage at the best music festival in the U.K. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, see you in August! Let's have it," they said in a band statement.

Leeds and Reading 2017 will also see the return of chart-toppers Blossoms and Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 sensations, Sheffield indie band The Sherlocks. Others previously announced include Sheffield's While She Sleeps, Major Lazer, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Flume, Fatboy Slim, Wiley, At The Drive In, Architects, Korn, Tory Lanez, Glass Animals, Circa Waves, Against The Current and Danny Brown.

Artists from across the musical spectrum will include Migos, Giggs, Haim, You And Me At Six, Halsey, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Billy Talent, Mallory Knox, Sundara Karma, The Hunna, Cabbage, Lethal Bizzle, Flatbush Zombies, Dave and many more.

Judas on stage at Leeds Festival.

BUY TICKETS: Acts play the two festivals the same weekend - Bramham Park, Leeds and Richfield Avenue, Reading. For full details and tickets visit www.readingandleedsfestival.com

Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017 are on sale now. Weekend tickets are £205, plus booking fee, with an instalment plan available, from an initial payment of £50, also plus booking fee. Early entry permits are £20; camper van permits , £75; seat of luxury, £35; lockers, £20; Reading car park, £10.

Follow Reading and Leeds Festivals on social media - on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OfficialLeedsFestival and www.facebook.com/OfficialReadingFestival, Twitter @OfficialRandL and Instagram @officalrandl.

Sign up here for Leeds Festival newsletter at www.leedsfestival.com/subscribe and Reading newsletter at www.readingfestival.com/subscribe.

Listen to the Reading and Leeds Festivals official playlist on Spotify - CLICK HERE.

* Big Green Coach is the largest festival coach travel provider in the UK and is the official and exclusive coach travel partner to Reading and Leeds. Operating return coach travel from 80 locations around the UK directly to the festival, Big Green Coach is making getting to Reading and Leeds easy. Choose coach only or packaged with festival ticket. For Leeds visit www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/leeds-festival-tickets-coach-travel and for Reading visit www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/reading-festival-tickets-coach-travel​

Sheffield's Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks return to Leeds and Reading Festivals 2017

The Access Card for disabled customers is a scheme developed by disabled people for disabled people and is widely accepted at events and venues across the UK. It offers a new and dynamic method of communicating disabled people's needs and speeds up the ticket purchasing process. Ticketmaster can now process disabled customers’ bookings using The Access Card via their dedicated Customer Services helpline. For more information please visit www.accesscard.org.uk

Other Leeds and Reading Festival 2017 partners include Carlsberg, Tuborg; Somersby; Relentless Energy Drink; Smirnoff and Pepsi Max