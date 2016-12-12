Song for Christmas video: Goldsborough

Goldsborough’s Year 3-6 sing here their original song Christmas Shopping Blues.

Year 6 teacher and KS2 Phase Leader Joe Cooper explained: “Year 4 wrote the unique verses, while the original chorus and piano part were written by me.

“It’s written as an expression of the stress-inducing nature of Black Friday and its excesses.

“We made it clear that Christmas is about much more than material worth.”

Mr Cooper added: “The pupils hugely enjoyed making up unusual rhymes for each verse, including ‘slippers - kippers’ and, my personal favourite, ‘Rolls Royce - Old mole’s voice’.”