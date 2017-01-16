Snowdrop displays at Goldsborough

People are being invited to enjoy the sight of some of the country’s rarest snowdrops.

Goldsborough Hall is opening on Sunday February 12 and 19, 10am-4pm, for visitors to view the attraction’s displays of the tiny white flowers.

Clare Oglesby, who owns the hall with husband Mark, said: “The spectacular display of snowdrops in 17th-century Goldsborough Hall’s 12-acre royal gardens are made up of two species – single snowdrops Galanthus nivalis and double Galanthus nivalis flore pleno.

“The Species Snowdrop Walk, created in 2012, features over 40 rare varieties of snowdrops in a newly cleared area of the woods – some so rare they haven’t yet been named.”

Goldsborough Hall was once the home of HRH Princess Mary, the present Queen’s aunt, in the 1920s after she married Viscount Lascelles, son and heir of the 5th Earl of Harewood. The hall had been in the Lascelles family since the 1750s and had been the childhood home of the Viscount.

Visitors can stroll down the quarter-mile Lime Tree Walk, which was planted by royal visitors to the Hall during the 1920s.

There will also be a plant sale on February 19.

Entry for adults is £5. For more information phone 01423 867321 or visit www.goldsboroughhall.com