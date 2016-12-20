Fashion: Santa, Baby ... here’s what we really really want for Christmas

There are some pieces that every woman will always need in her wardrobe. Stephanie Smith picks out classic must-have gifts for the stylish.

Honestly, how hard can it be to find the absolutely perfect and stylish Christmas present?

Nightingale devore kimono, �169, at East.

The way some people talk (husbands, partners, boyfriends), some of us are impossible to buy for. We’re too picky. We’ve already got everything we need. We probably prefer to select our own objects of desire. They don’t want to get the size wrong. And so the excuses go on and on.

Any yet, by keeping it classic and of the highest quality that you can afford, it is possible to buy gifts that will be appreciated by the most discerning (picky) of stylish women.

All it takes is a little thought and just a tiny of bit of research. In case you are worried that you might buy something that she already has, it’s a good idea to look out for items that a woman can never have too many of. There are some pieces that we will always need or will welcome for our wardrobe. So, without further ado, here is our guide to all-time must-have super-stylish Christmas gifts.

A Fur Coat: Faux, of course, so steer clear of buying these at vintage fairs, unless you know them to be faux. Don’t buy brightly coloured ones either, as they will soon look so last season.

Myleene Klass faux fur leopard collar coat, �90, from Very.co.uk.

Leopard print is always a good choice but make sure the colour is not too orange or garish. Rich brown tones are kind to all skin tones, while black is a fail-safe. A length that falls to mid-thigh, and a simple style that is roomy and single-breasted, is the most wearable and least likely to date type of faux fur coat. Biba at House of Fraser has lovely ones, some in the sale.

A Beautiful Kimono: Kimonos are classics, an instant way of transforming the most ordinary of outfits into something special and flattering. Look out for silk, devore, velvet, floaty chiffon and exquisite embellishment, in a colour she’ll love. Think about her style, preferences and proportions when choosing the length. Jacket length will get a lot of wear, but just-above -the-knee, or longer, adds drama. Sizes are generous, so you can afford to guesstimate a little, but only if it’s a roomy piece with wide cropped sleeves (which is exactly as a beautiful kimono should be).

Great Knitwear: Most women adore knitwear, more than ever this year because it has become so statement and covetable.

Look at the necklines she wears. Many women would never wear a polo-neck as they can be itchy and unflattering. V-necks, scoop-necks and crew-necks are more wearable. Choose a neutral or soft shade. A longer line is generally a good idea, to the hips. Make sure it’s good quality and that the wool is soft. Cashmere says you’re special. When in doubt, choose an edge-to-edge (buttonless) long cardigan.

Santia boots, also in black, now �139.95, at Moda in Pelle.

The Perfect Handbag: A woman simply cannot have too many handbags. Don’t buy a sparkly clutch bag, because you can have too many of those. What women really need (and want) is a roomy, classic style of bag, preferably in leather, with expensive looking zips and fastenings, in a colour that works with everything (taupe, monochrome, mulberry, cream).

Cosy Seasonless PJs: Don’t bother with Christmas themed ones, because we want to wear our favourite pyjamas all year round. That’s why cotton is always a good idea. Brushed cotton is more cosy, however. Go for either a classic jacket and roomy pants style, or light cotton ones with tracksuit-style cuffed ankles, which are very flattering.

Wearable boots: We can buy our own silly high boots. What we really need is boots that we can walk in and wear anywhere, although we still want them to look ultra-stylish. So flat or with a slight to mid heel. Ankle boots are easy. Knee-high are on-trend, but will stay in-style (although not over-the-knee – if we fancy those, we’ll buy them ourselves).

Michelle Keegan holds Lipsy striped wing bag, �52, at Lipsy.