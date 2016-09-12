Yorkshire v Somerset (day three, lunch): Jake Lehmann leads Yorkshire’s battle to stay in title race

JAKE LEHMANN made his highest score for Yorkshire as they battled to get back into their County Championship match against Somerset at Headingley.

The Australian has scored 65 out of 155-5 at lunch on day three, with Yorkshire trailing by 90 in their second innings.

It was Lehmann’s third fifty in consecutive games after scores of 58 against Hampshire and Durham.

But Yorkshire remain deep in trouble, with Tim Bresnan (four) the other unbeaten batsman at the break.

In murky conditions, Yorkshire resumed on 57-3, trailing by 188.

They made a positive start as Lehmann and Adam Lyth safely negotiated the first 45 minutes with a mixture of solid defence and selective attacking.

Yorkshire's Ryan Sidebottom tries a different way of breaking the Somerset batting order, as he walks off with Jim Allenby's broken bat. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

But Lyth, who started the day on 27, fell one short of a half-century when he was strangled down the leg-side off Craig Overton, having faced 100 balls and hit 10 fours.

Yorkshire slipped to 126-5 when Adil Rashid was drawn down the track by left-arm spinner Jack Leach and stumped for 16.

Lehmann, who resumed on 15, off-drove Jim Allenby to the boundary to reach his half-century from 67 balls with eight fours.

But he had a life on 60 when he pushed Leach to short-leg, where Tom Abell was unable to cling on to the catch.

GOTCHA: Yorkshire's Andrew Gale celebrates with Liam Plunkett, after the bowler took the wicket of Somseret's Marcus Trescothick . Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Rashid, Hodd, Plunkett, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Somerset: Trescothick, Abell, Rogers (captain), Hildreth, Trego, Gregory, Davies, C. Overton, Leach, Groenewald, Allenby.