Wetherby League: Hillam and Monk Fryston bowled out for lowest score in Division One history

Hillam and Monk Fryston collapsed to the lowest score in Division One history and the third worst ever in the Wetherby League on Saturday.

Barwick-in-Elmet were the perpetrators as they bowled out their visitors for a meagre 13 at Chapel Lane.

It allowed Barwick to start the celebrations for Olympic medal winning favourite Katy Marchant – the boyfriend of opening bowler Rob Nicholls – by 2pm as they unsurprisingly claimed a ten-wicket success.

Nicholls was not needed to bowl on his return from Rio as Andrew Styan (6/9) and Dan Fitzpatrick (3/3) went through Hillam's order quicker than Marchant sprinted to bronze in Brazil.

Wetherby previously held the record for the lowest total in the top tier when they were bowled out for just 16 against Bardsey in 1985.

Little Ribston A were bowled out for just nine in a Division Six fixture against Long Marston A in 2004, while Kirk Hammerton A folded for 11 in Division Five against Amaranth A in 1981.

Hillam were bowled out for 13 on Saturday

Kirk Deighton could seal the Wetherby League crown for a first time this weekend if results go their way following a seven-wicket success over Garforth Parish Church on Saturday.

Garforth were dismissed for a woeful 93 and Deighton's Jonny Watkins crashed 48 in the leader's comfortable chase.

Deighton require a win at South Milford and Bilton-in-Ainsty to lose at home to Garforth to seal the Championship.

Bilton dropped a point in beating Church Fenton by five wickets on Saturday after failing to bowl their hosts out.

Dozens packed out the Barwick clubhouse to welcome star cyclist Katy Marchant home from Rio 2016 on Saturday (Photo: Adrian Murray)

Steven Parker-Harrison's half century guided Fenton to 170/7 and despite spluttering in reply, Bilton made the total with relative comfort through Luke Schumann (45) and Phil Schofield (47).

Scarcroft kept their faint title hopes alive with a 105-run win over South Milford. Shoaib Rehman's 4/6 bowled Milford out for 65 in reply to 170.

Elsewhere Andy Wood (63) and Richard Brooke (77no) gave Sicklinghall (193/3) a comfortable chase against Shadwell (191) following Dan Holmes bowling effort of six wickets.

St Chad's won a thriller against Old Leodiensians by two wickets after chasing down a target of 170.

In Division Two, Rufforth (120/2) will seal promotion by scoring one point at home to third-placed Headingley on Saturday after cruising past relegated Garforth A (115/8) by eight-wickets.

Angus Campbell topscored on 72 not out in the chase after Jason Caines' had frustrated the leaders with a patient 65.

Headingley (165) thumped Saxton (85) by 80 runs thanks to Matt Williams (52) and Chris Dalby (4/12).

Second placed Ledsham kept their title chase on track with a century from Jonny Smales (117) against St Chad's.

Smales took Ledsham to 246/6 which was not threatened in a reply of 156.

Elsewhere, Long Marston edged Scholes by two wickets in a rain-affeced clash, Meanwood beat Thorner Mexborough by 40 runs and Kirk Hammerton (158/6) chased down 158 at Sherburn Eversley (157/9).