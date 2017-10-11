Revealed: Yorkshire's five happiest towns and cities... and the unhappiest

Property website Rightmove has revealed Yorkshire's most contented towns as part of its annual Happy at Home Index.
The survey takes into account factors such as neighbourliness, a sense of belonging, community activities and access to nature and green spaces. Harrogate made the national top five, coming in at fourth in a list it topped between 2013 and 2015. This year's winner was Leamington Spa, in Warwickshire.
