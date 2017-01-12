Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Roadshows to discuss road closures and legacy

Roadshows giving details about the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire are coming to our district.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire are coming as part of a touring roadshow to tell members of the public all they need to know about the race, which heads through our district on April 29. The roadshow dates are:

Details on road closures, the annual public particpation sportive and Welcome to Yorkshire’s cycling legacy projects will all be discussed, along with ways people can become an official tour maker or take part in the popular land art competition.

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is now recognised as one of the best supported races in the world and that’s down to the great people of this county taking it to their hearts.”

Visitors to the roadshows will also learn about marketing, website and social media opportunities to help maximise coverage of the event.

Register at http://letour.yorkshire.com/2017/roadshows