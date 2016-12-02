Eyes of the cycling world on Tadcaster

It was summed up pretty well by Sir Gary Verity who said on Friday: "2017 will be Tadcaster’s year!"

And you wouldn't bet against it.

The town has had a tumultuous year, which began with the partial collapse of its bridge when the River Wharfe flooded last December.

The collapse of this 18th century grade II listed landmark split the town, and rebuilding work to the vital bridge will not be finished until early in the new year.

However, when complete, one of its first duties of this vital bridge will be to host the ceremonial start of the men's and women's races in stage two of the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire on April 29.

What a comeback!

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire and Christian Prudhomme, Tour Director visited the bridge along with MP Nigel Adams today (Friday) where they were met by school children from all three primary schools in the town.

The visit followed the official reveal of the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire route.

Sir Gary said: “Today is a momentous day for Tadcaster. It’s been a tough year for the town but it’s now time to get ready for an exciting new chapter.

"It will be an iconic moment when the world’s best cyclists take their position on Tadcaster bridge, it will symbolise a new start for the community.

“We can already see how the Tour de Yorkshire has helped to boost morale and revitalise community spirit. 2017 will be Tadcaster’s year!"

Today saw tour chiefs meet children from Tadcaster East Community Primary School and Nursery, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School and Tadcaster, Riverside Community Primary School.

They then met dignitaries and business representatives at Everything Good Goes Cycle Café on Westgate where celebrations were held.

A great day, then, for Tadcaster, and - surely - a sign of the exciting times to come!

Read more on this story, including interviews with Tadcaster business owners, in the Wetherby News on Thursday, December 8.