The 188bet Yorkshire Christmas Meeting takes place at Wetherby Racecourse from December 26-27.

The traditional Boxing Day race was cancelled last year due to the flooding that blighted the town and district, but this year’s meeting - Wetherby’s busiest of the season - is expected to see crowds return in number.

Gates open at 10am and the first race is currently scheduled for 12.10pm, with the last race at 3.35pm. Public marquee facilities will be available within the Paddock Enclosure.