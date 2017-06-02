Aegon Ilkley Trophy: Former Wimbledon doubles champion Jurgen Melzer confirmed in men's line up

Former world No. 8 and Wimbledon doubles champion Jurgen Melzer has been confirmed in the men's singles draw at the Aegon Ilkley Trophy later this month.

The Austrian has climbed back to number 137 in the rankings after a ten-month injury lay-off saw him drop to a career low of 550 in September last year.

The Challenger event, which will take place between 17-25 June, has announced record prize money of £250,000 across both men's and women's singles events this year.

The £150,000 men's event will be the richest second tier event on tour.

The entries also feature 2015 US Open boys champion Taylor Fritz who stormed into the world's top 50 in his first year on the tour last year.

Australian pair John Millman and James Duckworth will also grace the grass court event alongside Ilya Marchenko (Ukraine), who lost to Andy Murray at the Australian Open, and French veteran Paul-Henri Mathieu.

The list of women's entries won't be finalised until the Friday before the event.

Charlie Maunder, club manager of ILTSC, said: “The line-up of players for this year’s tournament is seriously impressive.

“Add into this list, all of whom are ranked in the global top 150, the four wild cards – still to be announced - and those that enter the tournament main draw through qualifying and we’re on track for another stunning championship.”

To add to the list of high-profile names, 2016 Wimbledon hero Marcus Willis is expected the take part in qualifying.

Willis won through qualifying to reach the main draw at SW19 before setting up a Centre Court meeting with Roger Federer after winning in the first round.

Aegon Ilkley Trophy men’s main draw:

Bhambri, Yuki (IND) #127

Copil, Marius (ROU) #94

Donskoy, Evgeny (RUS) #99

Duckworth, James (AUS) #136

Estrella Burgos, Victor (DOM) #90

Fratangelo, Bjorn (USA) #138

Fritz, Taylor (USA) #133

Fucsovics, Marton (HUN) #148

Gojowczyk, Peter (GER) #141

Gombos, Norbert (SVK) #93

Halys, Quentin (FRA) #126

Jaziri, Malek (TUN) #71

King, Darian (BAR) #116

Kravchuk, Konstantin (RUS) #129

Marchenko, Illya (UKR) #122

Mathieu, Paul-Henri (FRA) #120

Melzer, Jurgen (AUT) #137

Menendez-Maceiras, Adrian (ESP) #150

Millman, John (AUS) #142

Polansky, Peter (CAN) #132

Sandgren, Tennys (USA) #113

Soeda, Go (JPN) #111