Middlesex and Yorkshire played out an even first day’s play in the crucial County Championship title showdown at Lord’s on Tuesday.

Having struck early through Jack Brooks, Yorkshire were put on the back foot by a fine century from Middlesex opening batsman Nick Gubbins and the hosts finished the day on 208-5.

Middlesex v Yorkshire Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan celebrates trapping Middlesex's John Simpson lbw. 20th September 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

