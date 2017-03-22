Taddy fight back to win thriller

Tadcaster Albion recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Trafford 4-3 in thrilling fashion on Tuesday evening.

Josh Greening netted an 89th-minute winner as the Brewers arrested a three-game losing streak and moved past the 40-point mark for the season.

“I think that’s us safe now and we can try and push for a decent finish at the end of the season,” boss Billy Miller reflected.

“For 65 minutes, Trafford were probably the best team we have had here all season and we never looked like being in it.

“At times we huffed and puffed. I’d say we’ve played three or four times better than that this season and been beaten.

“We haven’t scored in a few games and people start questioning whether or not you’re capable of putting it in the back of the net, then you score four in one game.”

An eighth-minute strike from Ashley Woods sent Trafford into half-time with a 1-0 lead and Craig Lindfield then doubled his side’s advantage early in the second period.

Substitute Carl Stewart got Albion back in the game with 70 minutes gone when he followed up after Josh Greening’s initial shot was saved.

And it was 2-2 just two minutes later as Gregg Anderson thumped home a header from Josh Greening’s corner.

The game was then turned on its head when Stewart got in behind the Trafford defence and calmly slid the ball home for 3-2.

Mark Derbyshire immediately restored parity, but Josh Greening had the final say, picking out the bottom corner to win the game with just a minute of normal time remaining.